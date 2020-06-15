Criminals are continuing to use the COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments as cover for schemes to steal personal information and money.
Officials have seen scams related to the organized selling of fake at-home test kits, offers to sell fake cures, vaccines, pills and advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19. Other scams purport to sell large quantities of medical supplies through the creation of fake shops, websites, social media accounts and email addresses where the criminal fails to deliver promised supplies after receiving funds.
Coronavirus-related complaints should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or submitted through the NCDF Web Complaint Form at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud.
***
The Volunteer Center of the Triad will hold a virtual Human Race through Friday, June 19, with a live virtual program on Saturday, June 20.
Participants may run, walk or roll anytime between now and Friday, June 19, and log their times on the ITS YOUR RACE app.
The virtual program begins with a pre-show at 9:30 a.m. and the program at 10 a.m. Viewers may watch on the nonprofit’s website or Facebook page.
The race benefits more than 75 local nonprofits in the community. It is a 5K timed run and 1-mile fun run/walk that allows participants to raise money for their favorite nonprofit.
For information, visit https://volunteercentertriad.org.
***
The Women’s Resource Center will offer the workshop “Introduction to Benefits: Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security and Disability” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, via Zoom.
It is for men and women.
The center will offer the workshop “Breaking Up and Moving On” from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, June 18, via Zoom.
Attorney Jackie Stanley will talk about divorce, child custody, alimony and more. It is for women only.
The center will offer the workshop “Your Guide to Credit Recovery” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. June 24 via Zoom.
Sarah Hutchinson, an education program manager with the Consumer Credit Counseling Services of Greater Greensboro, will present. It is for women only.
Registration is required for each workshop; call 336-275-6090 or visit www.WomensCenterGSO.org.
***
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden will hold a blood drive from 2:30 to 7 p.m. June 22. To schedule an appointment online, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, or call 336-996-7888.
Also, the garden will offer “A Walking Tour of the Pollinator’s Buffet” by Adrienne Roethling, PJCBG’s director of curation and mission delivery. The lecture is free to PJCBG members and $5 for non-members. Light refreshments will be served.
To register, call 336-996-7888.
The garden is at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
***
The Hirsch Wellness Network, still closed due to the pandemic, is offering more than 20 virtual healing arts programs this month at no cost to cancer survivors and caregivers.
To view the programs, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
The network will hold Lunafest, a fundraising film festival comprised of short films by, for and about women, at 8 p.m. June 25. Tickets are $25. The event is virtual. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. with a welcome via Zoom.
Also, the network will hold Art Lives Here 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 3 at Revolution Mill in Greensboro. The event celebrates the healing arts and the self-expressive power of creativity. Sponsors are needed.
