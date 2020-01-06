The Women’s Resource Center will offer Emotional Wellness Support Group sessions from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 8-29, at 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
Group sessions are peer-led by trained facilitators from the Mental Health Association of Greensboro.
The center will also offer Making Difficult Decisions about Medical Care for a Loved One from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 9.
Risa Hanau of Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro will speak at this workshop, open to women and men.
To register, call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org.
***
The Asheboro Public Library will offer the six-week course Living Healthy with Diabetes from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays beginning Jan. 16. Participants will learn how to better manage diabetes, improve quality of life and lower health-care costs.
The course is free and space is limited to 15 participants. Visit the library at 201 Worth St. or call 336-318-6803 to register.
Dr. Althea Taylor-Jones and Gail Sherred of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging will lead the classes.
The workshop focuses on problems common to people dealing with Type 2 diabetes: learning to deal with symptoms, managing stress, using medications, and developing healthy eating habits and exercise techniques.
***
A Healing Touch clinic will be offered Jan. 8 at West Market Street United Methodist Church, Room 312, 302 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Appointments are available at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m.
Described as biofield therapy, organizers say it relieves pain, eases stress and assists in eliminating toxins.
Love offerings are accepted.
To make an appointment, call Lundee Amos at 336-706-1048 or email lundeeht@gmail.com.
***
The spring Trailblaze Challenge to benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina will take place May 15-17 and May 29-31. The challenge is a 28.3-mile hike where participants can tackle the terrain of the Foothills Trail.
To learn more, participants must attend a meeting.
Meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 25 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at Great Outdoor Provision, 1410 Westover Terrace in Greensboro. A meeting will also be offered at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at Bur-Mil Park Education Center, 5834 Bur Mill Club Road in Greensboro.
For information, contact Chris Webber at 704-339-0311 or cwebber@nc.wish.org, or visit www.nc.wish.org.
***
The Autism Unbound Gala: Unmasking the Possibilities will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Revolution Mill Events Center, 900 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro.
There will be music, bidding, heavy hors d’oeuvres and libations. Participants should wear cocktail attire. Tickets range from $50 to $150. Teachers and school employees should contact Heather Aherne at auction@autismunbound.org for a discount.
All proceeds benefit Autism Unbound, a charitable organization dedicated to tackling the needs of the autism community in the areas of advocacy, education and training, housing, and support.
To buy tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.
***
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina is selling tickets for the 2020 Wish Ball at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at The Westin Charlotte hotel, 601 S. College St. in Charlotte.
The ball will feature a cocktail hour, live and silent auctions, raffles, entertainment, and more.
For information, call 704-251-7904 or visit https://one.bidpal.net/ncwishball/welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.