The Women’s Resource Center will offer Emotional Wellness Support Group sessions from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 8-29, at 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

Group sessions are peer-led by trained facilitators from the Mental Health Association of Greensboro.

The center will also offer Making Difficult Decisions about Medical Care for a Loved One from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 9.

Risa Hanau of Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro will speak at this workshop, open to women and men.

To register, call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org.

The Asheboro Public Library will offer the six-week course Living Healthy with Diabetes from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays beginning Jan. 16. Participants will learn how to better manage diabetes, improve quality of life and lower health-care costs.

The course is free and space is limited to 15 participants. Visit the library at 201 Worth St. or call 336-318-6803 to register.

Dr. Althea Taylor-Jones and Gail Sherred of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging will lead the classes.

The workshop focuses on problems common to people dealing with Type 2 diabetes: learning to deal with symptoms, managing stress, using medications, and developing healthy eating habits and exercise techniques.

A Healing Touch clinic will be offered Jan. 8 at West Market Street United Methodist Church, Room 312, 302 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Appointments are available at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m.

Described as biofield therapy, organizers say it relieves pain, eases stress and assists in eliminating toxins.

Love offerings are accepted.

To make an appointment, call Lundee Amos at 336-706-1048 or email lundeeht@gmail.com.

The spring Trailblaze Challenge to benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina will take place May 15-17 and May 29-31. The challenge is a 28.3-mile hike where participants can tackle the terrain of the Foothills Trail.

To learn more, participants must attend a meeting.

Meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 25 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at Great Outdoor Provision, 1410 Westover Terrace in Greensboro. A meeting will also be offered at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at Bur-Mil Park Education Center, 5834 Bur Mill Club Road in Greensboro.

For information, contact Chris Webber at 704-339-0311 or cwebber@nc.wish.org, or visit www.nc.wish.org.

The Autism Unbound Gala: Unmasking the Possibilities will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Revolution Mill Events Center, 900 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro.

There will be music, bidding, heavy hors d’oeuvres and libations. Participants should wear cocktail attire. Tickets range from $50 to $150. Teachers and school employees should contact Heather Aherne at auction@autismunbound.org for a discount.

All proceeds benefit Autism Unbound, a charitable organization dedicated to tackling the needs of the autism community in the areas of advocacy, education and training, housing, and support.

To buy tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.

Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina is selling tickets for the 2020 Wish Ball at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at The Westin Charlotte hotel, 601 S. College St. in Charlotte.

The ball will feature a cocktail hour, live and silent auctions, raffles, entertainment, and more.

For information, call 704-251-7904 or visit https://one.bidpal.net/ncwishball/welcome.

