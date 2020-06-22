JDRF will hold the virtual event, The Power of Us: One Night. One Community. One Purpose, at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23.
CNN business and politics correspondent Cristina Alesci will welcome special guests and all members of the Type 1 diabetes community from across the country at this virtual gathering.
To register, visit www.jdrf.org.
***
The Salvation Army of High Point will give away fans to eligible community members from 9 to 11 a.m. today, June 22, at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point.
The effort is sponsored by Senior Resources of Guilford County, United Way of Greater High Point and The High Point Enterprise.
To receive a fan, individuals must meet these requirements: Resident of Guilford County with photo identification, ages 60 or older or a disabled adult and must have a home cooling situation that presents a threat to their health and well-being.
For information, call 336-333-6981 or 336-884-6981.
***
Lunafest Film Festival, a benefit for Hirsch Wellness Network, will be held as a virtual event Thursday, June 25.
Proceeds will be used to provide free healing arts and wellness programs to cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers in the Greensboro area.
This year’s festival features seven short films by women and about women.
Doors open via Zoom at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and sales end at noon Thursday, June 25.
A streaming link and password will be emailed to all who purchase tickets.
***
The ICT Food Bank plans to distribute 300 hygiene kits to the less fortunate. The nonprofit is also working on several other programs, including providing food for World Refugees Day, holding a diaper drive, and providing pizza for local children.
Donations may be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesdays or made online at https://ictfoodbank.org/.
The new nonprofit has been busy with a variety of outreach efforts. It provided lunch for Moses Cone Hospital employees, meals for firefighters, cloth masks to community and local medical offices and food for families.
The nonprofit is also on Facebook and Instagram.
For information, call 336-402-5214 or email info@ictfoodbank.org.
***
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded nearly $40 million in housing counseling grants to help more than 1 million individuals and families access HUD-approved housing counselingto help them avoid foreclosure and make more informed home buying and rental choices.
The Housing Authority of the City of High Point received $14,738,to support its housing counseling activities which will aid in their efforts to reduce the impacts of COVID-19 for local citizens.
For information, call 336-887-2661 or email counselor@hpha.net.
***
For more than 31 years, the community has made Hospice of the Piedmont’s signature fundraiser, Taste of the Town, the premier food event in High Point. Due to COVID-19, the organization is rethinking the 32nd event scheduled for Aug. 18.
Typically, Taste of the Town boasts 30 or more vendors in one venue for an evening of tastes, shopping at the silent auction and entertainment by a local DJ.
Hospice of the Piedmont plans to announce by mid-July how the public can participate in the annual event. In the meantime, follow the organization on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hospiceofthepiedmont for updates.
***
In observance of the American Library Association’s LGBT Book Month, the UNCG University Libraries will host a virtual community program featuring B. Proud, photographer of the “First Comes Love” project which provides a glimpse into the “everyday” lives of LGBTQ couples who have been in their relationships for many years.
The program is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. To register, visit https://uncg.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMkcOysrTgpGtfGyZRdzIMuXx0tCKbPB7Rj.
