The High Point Public Library will host a Medicaid Transformation Seminar from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the High Point Public Library’s Morgan Community Room, 901 N. Main St. in High Point.
North Carolina Medicaid has contracted with private health plans to manage care for most people with Medicaid and North Carolina Health Choice coverage. The seminar will discuss healthcare options with representatives from City Block, Blue Cross Blue Shield and WellCare.
Lunch will be provided at this free event. Register by Tuesday, Nov. 19, by calling 336-883-3646.
For information, contact Community Health Educator Quanna Norman at 336-274-1507.
***
The Kellin Foundation will offer a Youth Mental Health First Aid workshop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at 1510 N. Church St. in Greensboro.
The cost is $15 plus a $2 processing fee if paying with a card.
The training teaches how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance abuse disorders.
To register, email training@kellinfoundation.org.
***
Fair Funeral Home is encouraging local residents to download the Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency) app, from either the Apple Store or Google Play, on their smart phones and enter in their code: #2163.
The life-saving app is free, courtesy of the funeral home. Users will be asked to take a few minutes to fill in information so that they are prepared in case of an emergency. In the event of an emergency, first responders can use the app to retrieve the user’s vital information. This information can then be easily taken on the ambulance to the hospital, or sent directly to the hospital from the Vital ICE app, where emergency room staff can further access this critical information.
For information, visit www.vitalboards.com/vitalice.
***
The Golfing for the Gals golf tournament will be at 8 a.m. Sept. 13, 2020, at the Bryan Park Golf and Conference Center, The Champions Course, 6275 Bryan Park Road in Browns Summit.
Proceeds will benefit uterine cancer research and care at UNC Lineberger.
For information, visit https://give.classy.org/golfingforthegals.
***
Cobb Orthodontics and Greensboro Pediatricians are accepting winter coats during business hours through Dec. 31. The goal is 100 coats.
The practices are participating in the 2020 Give A Kid A Coat Campaign which kicks off Jan. 3 and runs through Feb. 8.
Cobb Orthodontics has two locations: 604-A Pasteur Drive in Greensboro and 215 W. Naomi St. in Randleman.
Greensboro Pediatricians is at 510 N. Elam Ave., #202 in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-299-6788.
***
An Attitude of Gratitude is filling bags with feminine items for distribution among women living in homeless shelters. Needed items include: Cotton swabs, soap, facial wipes, deodorant, new underwear, new socks, lip balm, body wash, toothbrushes and toothpaste, lotion, bath towels, hand sanitizer, nail files, feminine hygiene items, facial tissues, shampoo, conditioner, hair items, brushes and combs.
To make a donation, visit K-Marie Kare Productions, 1107 Perry St. in Greensboro between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Nov. 20.
Items will be distributed to women through Hannah’s Haven, YWCA and Partnership Village during Thanksgiving.
