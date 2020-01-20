The American Heart Association is working with more than 100 schools across the country to give students the opportunity to demand accountability by e-cigarette companies for spending millions marketing products directly to youth. The American Heart Association’s national #QuitLying Day with schools holding conversations and pushing for change across the country was launched Thursday, Jan. 16. Events will continue through Jan. 31.
The number of teens who vape has more than doubled in just the past two years, to 5 million, according to the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey. More than one in four high school students report vaping. E-cigarettes come in thousands of flavors that strongly appeal to kids, including “strawberry watermelon,” “cotton candy” and “mint berry.” Ninety-seven percent of current youth who vape report using a flavored product.
E-cigarettes can contain unusually high levels of nicotine – in fact, one e-cigarette pod can contain at least as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes. Youth who vape are particularly susceptible to nicotine addiction, which rewires the developing brain.
To sign the AHA’s letter to Big Vape demanding change for the youth health, visit QuitLying.org.
* * * *
Wake Forest Baptist Health will host an evening of inspiration and information, New You, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Cadillac Service Garage, 304 E. Market St. in Greensboro.
Keynote speakers for the event will include physicians and staff from Wake Forest Baptist Health’s weight management and cosmetic services programs.
There will be fun, music, giveaways and yummy hors d'oeuvres catered by 1618.
To register for this free event, visit WakeHealth.edu/NewYou.
* * * *
Well∙Spring Solutions will offer, "The Empowerment of Planning Panel Discussion," from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Feb. 5 at The Lusk Center, Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
Participants will learn how to successfully navigate complex legal, financial and end of life care planning concerns.
The panel will include elder law attorney Dennis Toman of the ElderLaw Firm, financial advisor Bill Roach of Whichard Roach & Associates and community outreach specialist April Herring of Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro. Registration is required and refreshments will be provided.
To register, call 336-553-9358 or visit www.well-springsolutions.org/registration. Let the organization know by Jan. 29 if respite care is needed during the discussion.
* * * *
The 2020 JDRF Cirque du Hope Gala is set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Koury Convention Center, 3121 High Point Road in Greensboro.
The event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of JDRF’s founding, the 25th anniversary of the founding of JDRF’s Piedmont Triad Chapter and the 20th annual Hope Gala.
It will begin with a reception and silent auction followed by a seated dinner at 7 p.m.
Guests will enjoy cirque performances, by Imagine Circus, throughout the evening.
The After-Party begins at 10 p.m.
For sponsorship opportunities, call Mitzi Ellis at 336-455-7902.
To purchase tickets, visit www.jdrf.org/triad/.
* * * *
An online outlet providing safe spaces for African Americans and people of color to discuss mental health, Oasis iOS, will host the #BLACKMINDSMATTER Benefit Fashion Show from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 29 at Develop Coworking, 2011 Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro.
The production will showcase African American designers, artists, musicians, make-up artists, hairstylists, etc. The event is an opportunity to raise money to build a functional prototype for the Oasis iOS mobile app.
The event will feature fashion, live music and performers.
To purchase tickets, which are $10-$15, visit www.private-oasis.com.
* * * *
The 11th annual Restoration Runway is set for 8 p.m. March 19 at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Along with a fashion show, there will be surprise performances and inspiring testimonies.
Proceeds benefit Restoration Place Counseling, a nonprofit that exists to facilitate emotional and spiritual healing in girls and women.
Tickets are $60 to $100.
For information, call 336-333-2605 or visit https://carolinatheatre.com/event/2020-restoration-runway.
