The event Autism Unbound Gala: Unmasking the Possibilities will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Revolution Mill Events Center, 900 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro.
There will be music, bidding, heavy hors d’oeuvres and libations. Participants should wear cocktail attire.
Tickets range from $50 to $150. Teachers and school employees should contact Heather Aherne at auction@autismunbound.org for a discount.
All proceeds benefit Autism Unbound, a charitable organization dedicated to addressing needs of the autism community in the areas of advocacy, education and training, housing, and support.
To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.
***
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina is selling tickets for the 2020 Wish Ball, scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at The Westin Charlotte, 601 S. College St. in Charlotte.
The event features a cocktail hour, live and silent auctions, raffles, entertainment, and more.
For information, call 704-251-7904 or visit https://one.bidpal.net/ncwishball/welcome.
***
A Healing Touch Clinic will be offered Jan. 8 at West Market Street United Methodist Church, Room 312, 302 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Appointments are available at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m.
Described as biofield therapy, organizers say it relieves pain, eases stress and assists in eliminating toxins.
Love offerings are accepted.
To make an appointment, call Lundee Amos at 336-706-1048 or email lundeeht@gmail.com.
***
McDonald’s has announced a new and easier way to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities and Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Carolina: Round-Up for RMHC. The technology provides customers the opportunity to round-up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar.
Customers can donate at the digital self-order kiosk and the front counter, all year-round, regardless of what payment method they prefer. Customers simply select the “Round-Up for RMHC” button at checkout on the kiosks or tell the cashier at the front counter.
It costs an average of $80 a night to house a family; in 2018, RMHC of N.C. provided 50,786 overnight stays to 3,840 families.
For information, visit www.RMHC.org/mcdonaldsgiving.
