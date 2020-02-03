Eric Reiss, a martial arts expert, will lead a falling workshop from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro.
Participants will learn controlled falling techniques which will reduce their fear and likelihood to fall.
The cost is $25. The workshop is suitable for all ages.
Register by Feb. 6 by calling 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.
***
UNCG’s Healthy Relationships Initiative holds a Healthy Relationships Week each year during the week of Valentine’s Day, with daily events and outreach to promote healthy relationships of all kinds in the community.
This year’s community and social media outreach will include partnerships with the Greensboro Children’s Museum, the UNCG men’s basketball team, YMCA of Greensboro and the High Point Library.
The week begins Sunday, Feb. 9, with Sundays Unplugged at the Greensboro Children’s Museum. Every Sunday in February, adults who turn in their cell phones during their visit will receive one free admission.
For information, visit www.guilfordhri.org/hrweek2020.
***
As part of its continued support of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement during American Heart Month, CVS Health is offering no-cost “Know Your Numbers” heart health screenings at MinuteClinic, the company’s retail medical clinic, on Thursdays, Feb. 6-20. MinuteClinic locations can be found inside select CVS Pharmacy and Target stores.
Additionally, CVS Pharmacy customers will have an opportunity through Feb. 22 to make a $1, $3 or more donation to the AHA at the register at their local CVS Pharmacy stores.
To receive a free screening, customers should download a voucher, print a copy and bring it with them to scan at the MinuteClinic registration kiosk. Alternatively, customers may use their mobile phones to show the voucher to the provider after they register at the kiosk. The voucher can be found at www.cvshealth.com/gored.
***
Mental Health Greensboro has opened registration for two mental health crisis training certifications.
QPR Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 13.
Mental Health First Aid certification will take place from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26-27.
The nonprofit is at 700 Walter Reed Drive in Greensboro.
To register, call 336-373-1402.
***
Sanctuary House will hold its Musical Moods Extravaganza March 28 at the Greensboro Country Club, at 410 Sunset Drive in Greensboro. The event, billed as Celebrating Our Stories; Turning the Page on Mental Wellness, will honor Don and Mary Gay Brady.
Guests will enjoy live music by The Plaids, dancing, a silent auction, a wall of wine, desserts by A Sweet Success! Bakery and more.
To be an event sponsor, visit https://sanctuaryhouse.ejoinme.org/2020Sponsor.
***
SHIFT NC is searching for breakout session presenters for the 2020 annual conference on Adolescent Sexual Health on May 14-15 in Research Triangle Park. The theme for this year’s conference is Connect More: Systems Thinking to Improve Sexual Health.
Hundreds of adolescent health professionals will be attending to learn the latest and best information on teen pregnancy prevention, HIV and sexually transmitted infections, access to health care and more.
The deadline for proposal submissions is Feb. 21. To apply, visit https://shiftncconference.squarespace.com.
***
The 13th annual Corks for Kids Path fundraiser will be held from 7 to 10:30 p.m. March 6 at the Cadillac Service Garage, 304 E. Market St. in Greensboro. This wine-tasting event benefits Kids Path, a specialized program that supports children coping with serious illness and loss.
With a ticket purchase of $80, guests can sample a variety of handcrafted wines exclusively selected by Zeto Wine and Cheese shop, as well as locally crafted beer, hors d’oeuvres and baked goods. The event also features an extensive silent auction.
To purchase tickets, visit www.corksforkidspath.org.
