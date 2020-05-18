The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has joined “Neighbors,” a free app by Ring (a manufacturer of home security products), and will use it as a way to connect with residents at the local level to provide safety information.
“Neighbors” helps community members stay informed of local incidents and share neighborhood safety updates, while keeping their privacy protected.
Residents can text ‘JoinToday’ to 555888 or download the app for free on iOS, Android and FireOS devices.
Once downloaded, users can join their neighborhood; share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts; and receive safety alerts and updates from their neighbors, local police and fire departments as well as from the Ring team.
Users may customize what alerts they receive and how often and they decide what content to share and whether or not they wish to engage with other users, including local police and fire departments, on the app.
For information, visit https://shop.ring.com/pages/neighbors.
As May is National Children’s Mental Health Month, the Kellin Foundation will hold a Virtual Celebration for Children from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21.
The foundation will share national resources through its National Child Traumatic Stress Network, including tips and tools to build resiliency. A panel of local leaders from housing, first responders, food, mental health and government sectors will share the best ways to access local resources.
To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpfuGrpjovH9CbL_zexw-LJrmIpEI-jtdT.
