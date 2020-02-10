Senior Resources of Greensboro will offer “How Can You Be Dementia Friendly?” at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro. There will be presentations by Carol Phillips, caregiver; Mark Hensley, N.C. associate state director of community outreach and advocacy, AARP; and Rosalind Scott, community relations director, Griswold Home Care.
A meal is included; RSVP by Tuesday, Feb. 11.
To register, call 336-373-4816, Ext. 240.
***
The Sedgefield community is holding a fundraiser to help David Dyson, a local quadriplegic with paralysis in both his arms and legs, purchase a van so he can drive again.
The drop-in event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Sedgefield Country Club at 3201 Forsyth Drive in Greensboro.
There will be light hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, raffle items, music and more.
For information, email davidwalks2019@gmail.com or visit www.gofundme.com/f/a-christmas-wish-for-david-and-katie-dyson.
***
Linease Washington, founder of A Cream Affair Events, has announced that the Celebrating Life Jazz Brunch will be from 1 to 4 p.m. March 15 at the Sedgefield Country Club, 3201 Forsyth Drive in Greensboro.
The event will celebrate men and women in the community who have gone through challenges such as cancer, homelessness, rape, domestic violence and more.
Early bird tickets through Sunday, Feb. 16, are $40. Tickets are $50 thereafter.
For information, visit www.eventbrite.com.
***
Rachel Colangelo of Greensboro and her family have partnered with the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation to hold Bar-B-Cure for Cancer at 4 p.m. April 4 at the Cadillac Service Garage, 304 E. Market St. in Greensboro.
General admission is $60. To purchase tickets, visit www.themmrf.org/barbcure.
The family-friendly event will feature food from local barbecue restaurants and bakeries, beer from local breweries, music, and more.
Colangelo’s father, Mark Glover of Seaboard, is a myeloma patient.
***
JDRF, a global organization that funds Type 1 diabetes research, will hold the following local One Walks:
- March 28, Elon University, 543 N. Williamson Ave., Elon. 5K. Mitzi Ellis, 336-373-1768 or www2.jdrf.org.
- May 2, Pinnacle Financial Partners, 801 N. Elm St., High Point. 5K. Eric Durham, 336-373-1768 or www2.jdrf.org.
All walks begin at 10 a.m. with registration starting at 9 a.m.
***
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina will host its annual Kentucky Derby Classic from 3 to 7 p.m. May 2 at Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield.
General admission is $150. Proceeds will be used to grant the wishes of local children with critical illnesses.
For information, call 336-778-2523 or visit https://nc.wish.org.
***
Eric Reiss, a martial arts expert, will lead a falling workshop from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at Club Fitness at Oak Branch, 21 Oak Branch Drive in Greensboro.
Participants will learn controlled falling techniques which will reduce their fear and likelihood to fall.
The cost is $25. The workshop is suitable for all ages.
Register by Feb. 19 by calling 336-851-1890, Ext. 1102 or emailing info@clubfitnessgso.com.
