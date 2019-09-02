Family Service of the Piedmont will offer free parenting workshops, The Incredible Years, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 10, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road in Greensboro.
The 14-week parenting support program is designed for parents with children ages 6 to 12.
Transportation, supper and childcare are provided at no cost.
To register, call Doris James at 336-882-3955.
***
A Healing Touch Clinic will be offered Sept. 11 at West Market Street United Methodist Church, 302 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Appointments are available at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m.
It is described as biofield therapy to help relieve pain, ease stress and assist in eliminating toxins.
Love offerings are accepted.
To make an appointment, call Lundee Amos at 336-706-1048 or email lundeeht@gmail.com.
***
As part of its community outreach efforts, Well-Spring Solutions is participating in the National Memory Screening Program, an initiative of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, by offering free, confidential memory screenings between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 17-19 at The Memory Care Center, 2701 Henry St. in Greensboro.
While a screening result is not a diagnosis, scoring below the normal threshold can signal whether an individual should seek a thorough evaluation from his or her physician.
To schedule a screening, call 336-274-3559 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
***
Mental Health Greensboro will offer the workshop, Diving Into Diagnosis: Suicide and Self Harm, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Greensboro Public Library, 219 N. Church St. in Greensboro.
Diving Into Diagnosis is a series of free workshops for the public that highlight a specific mental health challenge, its symptoms, treatment and how it can affect you or loved ones.
These workshops are held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the library.
***
Christ United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, will present an Evening with Michelle Layer Rahal, the author of “Straining Forward: Minh Phuong Towner’s Story,” on Oct. 17 at the church, 410 N. Holden Road in Greensboro.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a meal at 6 p.m. and the program at 6:30 p.m.
Towner, a Vietnam native, witnessed the Vietcong kill her father and two siblings in their backyard on Jan. 31, 1968.
Rahal’s book tells Towner’s story of prison, torture and rape, and about how she became a Christian.
Tickets are $10.
Also, participants will learn about Anchor Hope, a nonprofit foster care program in Guilford County.
For information, email CUMC19UMW@gmail.com. Also, visit www.anchorhopehome.org.
***
The fifth annual Shea’s Chase 5K will begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at The Stacks Courtyard at Revolution Mill, 2001 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro. The event benefits Mental Health Greensboro and supports suicide prevention and mental health awareness.
An after party featuring food and drinks, beer, vendors, and local music will follow the race.
For information, visit sheaschase.com.
***
JDRF, a global organization that funds Type 1 diabetes research, will hold the following local One Walks:
- Nov. 2, Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, Greensboro. 5K. 336-373-1768, MEllis@jdrf.org or www2.jdrf.org.
- Nov. 16, BB&T Field, 499 Deacon Blvd., Winston-Salem. Two miles. Eric Durham, 336-373-1768 or www2.jdrf.org.
- May 2, 2020, Pinnacle Financial Partners, 801 N. Elm St., High Point. 5K. Eric Durham, 336-373-1768 or www2.jdrf.org.
All walks begin at 10 a.m. with registration starting at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.