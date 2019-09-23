Julie Kidd, a clinical pharmacy specialist at Novant Health, will speak at the Multiple Sclerosis Self Help Group meeting at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 24, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 616 S. Cherry St. in Kernersville.
Kidd works with multiple sclerosis patients with a multi-disciplinary team. She helps patients select the best disease modifying therapy and educates them on side effects and what to expect.
For information, email triad.ms.newlydiagnosed@gmail.com.
***
Novant Health is bringing orthopedics, sports medicine, surgery, rehabilitation and sports performance all under one roof in the new Clemmons Surgical Plaza, 7210 Village Medical Circle in Clemmons.
An open house and ribbon cutting will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
To reach the ambulatory surgery center, call 336-893-3100. For information about orthopedics and sports medicine, call 336-893-2400; for sports performance and rehab, call 336-893-2460.
***
Hirsch Wellness Network’s 11th annual Art Lives Here Silent Auction will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5 at Revolution Mill, 1175 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro.
Organizers hope to raise $50,000. Proceeds will be used to fund the network’s programs which serve the emotional needs of cancer survivors, patients in treatment and caregivers.
There will be music, light appetizers, desserts, wine and beer.
Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door.
For information, call 336-549-8367 or visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
To preview the art, visit www.facebook.com/pages/Hirsch-Wellness-Network/74996937155.
***
Hospice of Randolph County’s Auction and Barbecue will be Nov. 2 at Southwestern Randolph High School, 1641 Hopewell Friends Road in Asheboro.
New and gently used items may be donated through Sept. 30 for the silent auction, taking place during the barbecue dinner from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and for the live auction at 6:45 p.m.
Donations of desserts are needed; call Lisa Huffman by Oct. 12 at 336-672-9300.
The Randolph County Livestock and Poultry Association will prepare the barbecue. Tickets are $10 a plate.
***
The UNCG Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce and Teaching Hub will present a lunch and learn event with Sara W. Bailey and Sudha Shreeniwas from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at UNCG’s Stone Building, Edwards’ Lounge, Room 219.
The discussion will explore whether it is possible to change undergraduate students’ attitudes toward aging over the course of a semester.
Lunch is provided. Register by Oct. 2 by calling 336-334-5147 or visit gerontology.uncg.edu.
***
The Lefty for Life CBG Memorial Tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Bryan Park Golf Course — Champions Course, 6275 Bryan Park Road in Browns Summit.
The event is in memory of Charles Bradley Gunn. Organizers have partnered with Mental Health Greensboro for this event.
For information, visit leftyforlife.org.
