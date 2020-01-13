Cheri Timmons, a health coach and yoga teacher, is offering the following weekly interactive sessions focused on women’s wellness on Tuesdays, Jan. 14-Feb. 25, at the Greensboro Cultural Center in Room 203 at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro:
- Jan. 14: Get Moving! Strategies for Selecting Physical Activity That Works for You
- Jan. 21: Ease the Winter Blues — Tips to Lift Your Mood and Increase Your Energy
- Jan. 28: Healthy at Any Size — The Ultimate Mindset Shift
- Feb. 4: Using Mindfulness to Break the Stress Cycle (and Sleep Better Too!)
- Feb. 11: Is a Side Hustle in Your Future? Honoring Your Instincts and Passions
- Feb. 18: Are you an Aging Expert? Learning to Make the Most of a Longer Life
- Feb. 25: Is Your Living Environment Lifting You or Leveling You? A Guide for Creating Space for Something New
All sessions are between noon and 1 p.m. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
***
Well∙Spring Solutions will offer Memory Fitness from 10:45 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays in January and February, beginning Jan. 21. The program will be at the Well-Spring Group’s Third Floor Conference Room, 3859 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
Memory Fitness is a licensed program that focuses on the four Brain Healthy Lifestyle Strategies found to lower risk for dementia: physical conditioning; stress reduction; healthy diet; and mental exercise and cognitive training. It is for adults aging normally or with mild cognitive impairment.
There is a $20 fee which includes the 12 sessions, workbook handouts and the book “2 Weeks to a Younger Brain.”
Also, the organization will offer a Winter Retreat for Family Caregivers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Spears Family YMCA, Gator Conference Room, 3216 Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro.
To register for these events, call 336-553-9358.
***
High Point Public Library will host the Healthy Relationships in Older Adulthood program from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 14. The library is at 901 N. Main St. in High Point.
This interactive program is sponsored by The YMCA, Piedmont Triad Regional Council and Area Agency on Aging and Healthy Relationships Initiative, and it focuses on strengthening and fostering healthy relationships in older adults.
Older adults will have the opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day by meeting and mingling with other seniors while learning about healthy relationships. The program is free, with light refreshments and resources provided.
For information, contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646.
***
Paige Bentley, the director of counseling and wellness services and assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, will talk about building enriching relationships at the next multiple sclerosis self-help group meeting, at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 28 at Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
Participants will explore ways of increasing the emotional currency in their relationships.
For information, email triad.ms.newlydiagnosed@gmail.com.
***
Seagrove Public Library will offer the free talk Keys to Your Best Health at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22.
Randolph County Wellness Coordinator Sam Varner will talk about how to begin your journey to optimal health in 2020. Varner, a former U.S. Olympic Team strength and conditioning coach, has degrees in nutrition and food science.
The Seagrove library is located at 530 Old Plank Road. For information, call 336-873-7521.
