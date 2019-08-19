The city of Greensboro, Cone Health and community partners will offer Parkinson’s and the Arts (PARTS) Program beginning Tuesday, Aug. 20.
This free program allows individuals with Parkinson’s disease to use dance, art, music, drama and improv comedy as therapy.
It will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through May 5 at the Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
To register, call 336-373-2547 or email music@greensboro-nc.gov.
***
Dr. Nichole Taylor is the guest speaker at the next Multiple Sclerosis Self Help Group meeting at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 27 at Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
Taylor recently completed the 500-mile Camino de Santiago. She will share stories from the trail and discuss the Finish MS Camino Campaign.
Snacks will be provided.
For information, email triad.ms.newlydiagnosed@gmail.com.
***
Guilford County Public Health and YWCA High Point have partnered to offer a diabetes prevention class at YWCA High Point, 155 W. Westwood Ave. in High Point.
The class will begin in September. Participants will meet for a year — weekly for six months, then once or twice a month for the second six months to maintain healthy lifestyle changes.
Two informational sessions about the program are planned, both from noon to 12:45 p.m. Aug. 27 and Sept. 11 at the YWCA.
For information, contact Nedra Cox at 336-641-4102 or ncox@guilfordcountync.gov.
***
A Healing Touch Clinic will be offered Aug. 28 at West Market Street United Methodist Church, 302 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Appointments are available at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m.
It is described as biofield therapy to help relieve pain, ease stress and assist in eliminating toxins.
Love offerings are accepted.
To make an appointment, call Lundee Amos at 336-706-1048 or email lundeeht@gmail.com.
***
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will host its 18th annual Men Can Cook fundraiser from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
This event features 50 community men who volunteer their time and culinary talents to provide a sampling of their favorite dishes for all attendees.
There will be a silent auction featuring more than 200 items and entertainment provided by Joshua West.
Tickets are $40 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger.
Tickets are now on sale; visit www.womenscentergso.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
For information, call 336-275-6090 or email Marti@womens centergso.org.
***
The 2019 North Carolina Sexual Health Conference will be Aug. 29-30 in Cary, addressing sexuality across the lifespan. Early registration ends Friday.
N.C. SEXCON is targeted toward individuals working in and across the sexual health field, including clinical care, education, reproductive health and justice, HIV/STDs, LGBTQ healthcare, advocacy, policy development, and overall sexuality from birth to death.
***
Rebecca Cerese, engagement coordinator at the Health Advocacy Project of the North Carolina Justice Center, is looking for providers’ stories of their experiences with uninsured patients.
Cerese’s job is to collect and amplify stories of people who have been affected by the state’s decision not to expand Medicaid.
Stories should be no more than one page and the submission deadline is Sept. 5. Email stories to healthactionnc@gmail.com.
For information, contact Cerese at 919-824-0811 or rebecca@ncjustice.org.