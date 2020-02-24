The Randleman Public Library will host “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” at 3:30 p.m. March 3. The library is at 142 W. Academy St.
The free event is presented by the Western North Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. To RSVP, call 336-498-3141.
***
The seminar Surviving Spouses and Dependents of Veterans will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 29 at the Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
A discussion of benefits and services for veterans and their family will be facilitated by Julie Hill, military service coordinator from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. There also will be a representative from the VA Medical Center Salisbury National Cemetery Service.
This event is sponsored by The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20, the Armed Forces Retirees Club and Humana.
For information, call 336-340-5454.
***
Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and the American Heart Association invite the community to attend Kernersville Goes Red from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 26 at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, 1750 Kernersville Medical Parkway in Kernersville. The event rescheduled from Feb. 20 due to inclement weather.
Join local physicians for an evening of networking, refreshments and a heart-to-heart chat. Interested participants should wear red to the event.
To RSVP, call 336-564-4810 or email rbooth@novanthealth.org.
***
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at 1100 Curtis St. in Greensboro will offer an eight-week class, Ageless Grace, at 11 a.m. Wednesdays beginning March 4.
The chair exercise class is billed as timeless fitness for the body and brain and is suitable for all ages and most abilities.
For information, call or text Alice Drake at 336-275-8335.
***
Sanctuary House will hold its Musical Moods Extravaganza on March 28 at the Greensboro Country Club, at 410 Sunset Drive in Greensboro. The event, billed as Celebrating Our Stories; Turning the Page on Mental Wellness, will honor Don and Mary Gay Brady.
A donor has provided the nonprofit with a $100,000 matching gift challenge.
Residents who would like to help can make musical mood sponsorships by visiting www.sanctuaryhousegso.com.
***
Randolph Health is conducting a seminar, “Colon Cancer & Your Genes” as well as a free colon cancer screening from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 12.
Learn about your risk factors for colon cancer from Kelli Mosher of the Randolph Health Cancer Center. Following the discussion, Mosher will educate participants on a free colon cancer screening, a tool to help lower the risk of colon cancer.
To register, call 336-633-7788 or visit www.randolphhealth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.