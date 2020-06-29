The 28th annual Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run, set for Sept. 28-Oct. 3, will be held online event this year.
Registration opens Wednesday, July 1, at www.womensonly5k.com. There, participants will find instructions on downloading the event app and taking part in the Women’s Only virtual race. T-shirts and keepsake bibs will be mailed to those registering before Sept. 11. Those registering after will be instructed on picking up race materials in person at drive-by events at Omega Sports on Battleground Avenue.
Participants are encouraged to join the Women’s Only 5K community at #WO5K.
Entry fees benefit the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Cone Health Alight Program. The Mammography Scholarship Fund provides screening mammograms to women who are uninsured or can’t pay for the screening. The Alight Program helps with the everyday needs of breast cancer patients in treatment, such as financial assistance, educational materials, peer mentoring and support groups.
Nearly 600 women received mammograms through the Women’s Only last year.
***
Senior Resources of Guilford “Operation Fan” and The United Way of Greater High Point’s “Fans for Seniors” programs recently distributed box fans to local seniors and individuals in need at The Salvation Army of High Point as part of their annual summer giveaway program.
A total of 86 fans were distributed at no cost to Guilford County seniors age 60 or older, disabled adults and individuals with home cooling situations that presented a threat to their health and well-being.
Fans are still needed. as the potential for extreme summer temperatures will continue to increase in the High Point area through the summer monthsDonors wishing to help are encouraged to deliver new box fans or make a monetary donation to the United Way of Greater High Point at 815 Phillips Ave., High Point.
For information, call 336-333-6981.
***
AuthoraCare Collective (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell and Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro), in conjunction with Well Spring Solutions, will hold a webinar on dementia during COVID-19.
The webinar, “Dementia — Why Do They Do That … And What Can I Do About It?,” will take place via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. July 8.
Register at https://authoracare.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QXbZYwn3TpGVHTvZB8f3lw, with the webinar ID 944 5026 9522
You can also join via phone at 301-715-8592.
***
The ICT Food Bank plans to distribute 300 hygiene kits to the less fortunate. The nonprofit is also working on several other programs, including providing food for World Refugees Day, holding a diaper drive and providing pizza for local children.
Donations may be made at https://ictfoodbank.org or through its Facebook page.
The new nonprofit has been busy with a variety of outreach efforts. It provided lunch for Moses Cone Hospital employees, meals for firefighters, cloth masks to community and local medical offices, and food for families.
The nonprofit is also on Facebook and Instagram.
For information, call 336-402-5214 or email info@ictfoodbank.org.
