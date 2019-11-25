Mental Health Greensboro is offering suicide prevention training from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 700 Walter Reed Drive in Greensboro.
The training is suitable for parents, friends, neighbors, teachers, ministers, doctors, nurses, office supervisors, squad leaders, foremen, police officers, advisers, caseworkers, firefighters, and many others who are strategically positioned to recognize and refer someone at risk of suicide.
The registration fee is $30.
To register, call 336-373-1402 or email info@mhag.org.
***
The High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau will host the workshop Event Planning 101: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at the bureau at 1634 N. Main St., No. 102, in High Point. Special guest speakers include Fox 8’s Van Denton, Guilford County Health Department’s Kenneth Michaud, Joe Williams and Patrick Harman with the John Coltrane Jazz and Blues Festival, and Shari Kumiega with the Food Truck Rodeos.
“September’s Event Planning 101 Workshop drew more than 50 people and sparked interest from the community requesting another one,” according to Nancy Bowman, director of sales and marketing for the HPCVB. “This event will focus more on weather and how to proactively plan accordingly, food trucks and working with the county to ensure things are done properly, then wrapping up with a few local event planners discussing logistics of their events.”
To register for this free workshop, contact Janet Siler at 336-884-5255 or jsiler@highpoint.org.
***
Two Randolph County residents — Preston Cross and Tonya Waugh — will share their stories of recovery from years-long struggles with substance abuse at 7 p.m. Dec. 5, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St.
The stories are included in “Drugs Did This,” a new book by Randolph County writer Chip Womick, a former staff writer for The Courier-Tribune. The book will be available for sale at the forum.
Other speakers will include Kelly Link, Susan Hayes and Donovan Davis. Link co-founded the Community Hope Alliance with Ashley Hedrick, one of her three daughters, and will talk about why they started the organization and its work.
Hayes, director of Randolph County Public Health, and Davis, director of Randolph County Emergency Services, will share facts and figures about the impact addiction and overdoses have had in Randolph County.
For information, call 336-318-6803.
***
The Lupus Foundation of America, North Carolina Chapter will host a support group meeting for those living with lupus, their families and their caregivers from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro.
This group meets the second Tuesday of each month. There is no charge to attend the meeting; drop-ins are welcome.
For information, call 877-849-8271, Ext. 1 or email info@lupusnc.org.
***
Mental Health Greensboro is accepting donations of holiday gifts for children and adult patients of Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital in Greensboro and Central Regional Hospital in Butner. Some of the most needed items are clothing, toiletries, board games and stuffed animals.
Items may be dropped off at 700 Walter Reed Drive in Greensboro.
To donate online, visit www.mhag.org/2019/11/05/hands-of-hope-gift-drive.
For information, call 336-373-1402.
