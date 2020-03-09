A Veterans Mental Health Briefing focused on suicide awareness and prevention will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church’s Parish Life and Education Center, 4145 Johnson St. in High Point.
The briefing is suitable for those who work with, live with or care for service members or veterans and their families.
For information, call 336-289-9353 or email ihm.mvfo@gmail.com.
***
Novant Health is inviting the community to attend screenings of “Resilience,” a documentary film about how adverse childhood experiences can impact a person’s physical and mental health later in life. Researchers have discovered toxic stress can trigger hormones that affect the brains and bodies of children, putting them at greater risk for disease, homelessness, prison and early death.
Local screenings will be offered from noon to 2 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, and Friday, March 13, at the Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center — Lambe Conference Room, 1750 Kernersville Medical Parkway in Kernersville.
For information, call 336-564-4000.
***
NC SAFEKIDS is partnering with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office in conducting an Operation Medicine Drop pill take back in conjunction with National Poison Prevention Week. This program provides citizens an opportunity to dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications in a safe manner.
Bring medications in their original containers or in a zipper storage bag, which will be destroyed along with the medication. No syringes (needles) will be accepted.
Guilford County Sheriff’s Deputies will be on hand to secure all medications and oversee their safe disposal.
Drop off locations include:
- noon-3:30 p.m. March 16, McLeansville Lions Club, 1124 Mount Hope Church Road, McLeansville.
- 9 a.m.-noon March 18, Smith Senior Recreation Center, 2401 Fairview St., Greensboro.
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 19, Pleasant Garden Pharmacy, 4822 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden.
For information, contact Det. M.S. Lewis at 336-641-5963.
***
Mental Health Greensboro, 700 Walter Reed Drive, is offering the following classes:
Wellness Academy: Resurgence — Session 1: noon-1:30 p.m., begins today, March 9. Four-week course with sessions that operate independently and do not need to be taken in order
- .
- Compeer: Hypnotherapy/Healing Your Mind Body and Spirit for A Better You: noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesday
, March 10
- . Learn techniques to deal with daily life and its challenges.
- Wellness Academy: Whole Health Action Management — Session 1: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday
, March 11
- . Peer-led intervention for people with chronic health and behavioral health conditions that activates self-management to create and sustain new health behavior.
- Wellness Academy: Wellness Recovery Action Plan — Session 1: 1-3 p.m. Thursday
, March 12
- . Orientation required prior to class. Students explore personal symptoms, triggers, strategies to promote wellness and hopes.
To register for a course, call 336-373-1402 or visit www.mhag.org.
***
WellSpring Solutions is offering free, confidential memory screenings from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18-20 at The Memory Care Center, 2701 Henry St. in Greensboro.
Screenings consist of a series of questions and tasks, are administered by qualified healthcare professionals and last only about 10 minutes.
Appointments must be made in advance; call 336-274-3559 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
***
A Healing Touch clinic will be offered April 8 at West Market Street United Methodist Church, Room 312, 302 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Appointments are available at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m.
Described as biofield therapy, organizers say it relieves pain, eases stress and assists in eliminating toxins.
Love offerings are accepted.
To make an appointment, call Lundee Amos at 336-706-1048 or email lundeeht@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.