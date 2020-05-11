The 2020 Guilford County Relay for Life, originally set for Friday, May 15, has been postponed.
It will instead take place from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 25 at Western Guilford High School, 409 Friendway Road in Greensboro.
***
Carolina Adoption Services will offer a time for adoptive families to connect at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.
To register for the small group connections, email dcox@carolinaadoption.org.
***
Medic Solo Disaster + Wilderness Medical School has launched an online version of its Disaster + Travel + Wilderness First Aid course. This free virtual learning option comes with the purchase of a regularly-priced three-year credit for an in-person class and is designed to run from the viewer’s home.
For information, visit www.solowfa.com.
***
Cone Health has received donations in the form of meals for employees, medical supplies and other items to support patients and staff during the pandemic. To recognize the many donations that have been received and continue to come in, Cone Health has implemented Thank-You Thursdays to celebrate and show their appreciation.
Last Thursday, May 7, Cone Health thanked the organizations and individuals at www.conehealth.com/app/files/public/12874/Thank-You-Thursday-5-6.pdf. More than 50 new organizations and individuals joined the list last week. New additions are indicated with an asterisk.
To make a financial contribution or learn more about requirements for donated items, visit www.conehealth.com/covid-donation.
***
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina has launched a 40 Days of Wishes campaign.
The nonprofit is asking people to share messages of hope, participate in special virtual events and help raise $240,000 to grant 40 wishes.
More than 350 local children are currently waiting for their wish. Due to postponed fundraising events, nearly $1 million in funding has been delayed that would normally be available to grant wishes.
For information, visit nc.wish.org.
***
The Hirsch Wellness Network, an organization that helps cancer survivors and caregivers, is offering a variety of online arts and wellness programs during the pandemic.
Network representatives say that they have experienced record attendance for these classes.
The network will mail registered participants the art supplies needed for the class.
Also, the network raised more than $12,000 on May 5, Giving Tuesday.
For information on the programs and how to register, visit hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
***
Mental Health Greensboro is offering online workshops at 10 a.m. weekdays on Zoom. Topics include anger management to building distress tolerance and more.
The nonprofit is also offering online peer support groups through Zoom.
For information, call 336-373-1402 or visit www.mhag.org.
