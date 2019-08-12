The Greensboro Cultural Arts Center will host improvisational dance classes suitable for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Aug. 20-Oct. 8, in the Van Dyke room.
Movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease not only limit mobility but also impair spontaneity of thought and action. Dance improvisation demands open and immediate interpretation of verbally delivered movement cues, potentially fostering the formation of spontaneous movement strategies.
To register for this free program, call 336-373-2547 or email music@greensboro-nc.gov. The center is at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
***
Randolph Community College’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education Division is offering a “Health Coach” course.
The 126-hour hybrid course (#69148) is designed to provide individuals the basic knowledge, tools and resources to help clients optimize their health and well-being.
The class meets from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 21-May 13, in room 223 of the Continuing Education and Industrial Center in the Asheboro Campus.
The cost is $180. There are three required books: “How to Be a Health Coach” by Meg Jordan, “Motivational Interviewing” by William R. Miller and Stephen Rollnick, and “Coaching Psychology Manual” by Margaret Moore, Ericka Jackson and Bob Tschannen-Moran.
To register, call 336-633-0268.
***
Well-Spring Solutions is offering the free workshop, Understanding Medicaid, at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 21 in the WamRev Conference Room at 1250 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro. Attorney David McLean will share the basics of the Medicaid program and how it relates to family caregivers.
Visitor parking is available in the second lot as motorists enter the Revolution Mill Campus off Revolution Mill Drive. To reach the conference room, take the stairs into the 1250 building entrance, then either take the stairs or elevator down to the ground level. Those in need of a handicap-accessible entry should use the entrance by the Cugino restaurant (next building) and take the elevator down to the ground level.
To register, visit www.well-springsolutions.org/registration.
If respite care for a loved one is needed during this time, contact April Franklin by Wednesday at 336-274-3559 or afranklin@well-spring.org.
***
Kisco Senior Living Community Heritage Greens will hold Musical Soiree: Woodstock Edition at 2 p.m. Friday, at 801 Meadowood St. in Greensboro.
An afternoon filled with food, beer, vendors and music, the event will feature popular tunes from the 1960s and will culminate with a live performance from The Rob Massengale Band at 6 p.m.
The event will have activities for all ages, including a costume contest where the best ‘60s-themed costume will win a prize.
Admission is free and open to all members of the public; food and drink from local vendors including Bandito Burrito, Kona Ice and Pig Pounder Brewery will be for sale.
To confirm attendance, contact Sara French at 336-299-4400 or Sara.French@kiscosl.com.
***
Terri Maultsby of Think Eat Grow will lead the lunch and learn, What, Why and How of Workplace Wellness Programs, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Charles Aris, 299 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Since 2014, Maultsby has worked with local businesses such as VF Corporation, Ralph Lauren and Global Brands Group offering monthly and seasonal wellness programs. She focuses on teaching about healthy habits, from food choices to tools for stress reduction.
Tickets are $15. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
For information, call 336-379-0821.