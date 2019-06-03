Guilford County Health Department offers free blood pressure checks from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Public Health locations at 1100 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro and 501 E. Green Drive in High Point. No appointment is needed.
For convenience, and as a personal reminder to see a medical provider, blood pressure readings are recorded and given to visitors on a wallet-sized card.
For information, call 336-641-7777 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov.
***
N.C. MedAssist will brings its Mobile Free Pharmacy to Davidson County Community College from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in the Rittling Conference Center, 297 DCC Road in Thomasville.
The event, a collaboration with Cardinal Innovations, is open to any individual or family needing over-the-counter medications. Identification is not required. Individuals must be 18 years of age or older.
Individuals will receive up to eight medicine cabinet/OTC items. Information on enrolling in the N.C. MedAssist Free Pharmacy Program also will be available.
Volunteers are needed. To volunteer, visit www.medassist.org/volunteer.
For information, contact Misty Moore at 704-350-3597 or visit www.medassist.org.
***
People who speak two of the languages of the Montagnard community now have a reading option while waiting for their doctor. Cone Health has bought 500 copies of “Why Ducks Sleep on One Leg — A Talk in English, Rhade, and Koho” to be distributed to doctors’ office waiting rooms throughout the Triad.
The multilingual children’s book was developed by Reading Connections, a local nonprofit that provides adult and family literacy programs to residents of Guilford County. It tells the popular Southeastern Asian legend in English as well as in Rhade and Koho — both common languages spoken in the Montagnard community.
North Carolina is home to the largest Montagnard community outside Vietnam with a thriving community in Greensboro. The purchase is part of a Cone Health $50,000, five-year sponsorship of Reading Connections.
***
The Forest Oaks 5K Fun Run, organized by volunteers from the Neighborhood Alliance of Forest Oaks, will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Forest Oaks Drive in Greensboro.
A portion of the proceeds benefit Pink Heals of the Triad, a nonprofit that raises awareness and funds for families battling cancer.
To register, visit http://jonesracingcompany.com/forestoaks5k.
***
Katie Wall Podracky is launching a walk this summer in Greensboro to fund medical research for Food Protein-Induced Enterocolitis Syndrome and to raise awareness about the disease. Podracky has a 2-year-old daughter with the disease, a type of food allergy affecting the gastrointestinal tract. Classic symptoms of FPIES include profound vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration.
The event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. July 28 at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive.
Podracky, an artist, plans to donate an original oil painting of Bald Head Island for a drawing. Tickets are $5.
To learn more about Podracky’s journey with this disease, visit www.katiewallart.com.
Also, visit fpiesfoundation.org.
***
Fellowship Hall’s 18th annual E. Raymond Alexander Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament will be at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 2 at The Cardinal by Pete Dye, 5700 Cardinal Way in Greensboro.
Proceeds will cover the cost of tuition for family members to attend Fellowship Hall’s Family Therapy Program.
Last year, the tournament provided tuition to nearly 100 family members for the four-day program, which involves family members and loved ones in the treatment and recovery process, an integral part of healing for both the alcoholic/addict and family.
For information, call 336-621-3381 or visit www.FellowshipHall.com/golf.