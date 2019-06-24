The Mobile Vet Center of Greensboro will visit Randolph Community College’s Asheboro campus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at 629 Industrial Park Ave. The original date of this visit was Wednesday, June 26.
The center will be in the visitor parking lot in front of the Administration/Education Center.
Mobile Vet Centers provide readjustment counseling and information resources to veterans. Like community-based vet centers, they focus on helping veterans make the transition between military and civilian life.
***
Guilford County-based WellSpring Solutions will launch its first dedicated program in High Point — a site in partnership with Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church to provide group respite care for older adults with memory issues.
Connections, A Memory Club, is scheduled to open in existing space at the church on July 29. WellSpring Solutions is now accepting enrollment requests.
The club will offer mind-stimulating exercises, exercise, lunch, recreational and social time, and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Saint Mary’s, at 108 W. Farriss Ave. in High Point.
For information, call 336-545-5377 or visit www.well-springsolutions.org.
***
The High Point Public Library will host a health fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at 901 N. Main St. in High Point.
The following health screenings will be offered: blood pressure checks, glucose, cholesterol, BMI, hearing, skin cancer and bone density.
Also featured will be exercise demonstrations, a stress-free zone (Zentangle), nutritional and healthy eating information, and a CPR demonstration. Kid-friendly activities will be offered outside.
For information, call 336-883-3646.
***
Hirsch Wellness is hosting a workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29, designed for cancer survivors and caregivers to experience a creative approach to identifying what they are passionate about and how to set goals that help them live more fully. Using art, conversation and reflection, instructor Victoria Guthrie will guide in creating next steps to envisioning a new personal journey. Refreshments will be served.
The free workshop will take place at 1250 Revolution Mill Drive, Studio 130 in Greensboro.
To register, call 336-209-0259, email admin@hirschcenter.org or visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
***
Mental Health Greensboro will hold QPR Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training from 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 11.
The training is a nationally recognized best-practices program offering training in suicide/crisis aversion. Gatekeepers are trained to recognize and refer someone at risk of suicide.
The registration fee is $30.
Mental Health will also offer Mental Health First Aid from noon to 5 p.m. July 17-18.
The eight-hour training certification course teaches participants a five-step action plan to assess a situation, select and implement interventions, and secure appropriate care for the individual. This program introduces adults to risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems, builds understanding of their impact and overviews common treatments.
The registration fee is $75.
To register, call 336-373-1402 or visit www.mhag.org.