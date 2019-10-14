Registration for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
A ceremony begins at 10 a.m. with the walk following at 10:30 a.m.
To register, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/walk.
***
Women in Motion, an initiative of the High Point Community Foundation, is accepting applications through Dec. 2 for new grants. These grants will support nonprofits and programs that address the financial, health and educational needs of women in High Point, Archdale, Jamestown, Thomasville and Trinity.
Women in Motion welcomes pilot programs that target under-represented women in the community. Organizations that have programs pertaining to one or more of Women in Motion’s four identified areas of need for women in the workforce should consider applying. Areas of need include education, mentorship, resources and wellness.
An informational meeting will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 16, at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St.
For information, call 336-882-3298 or visit www.womeninmotionhp.org/grants.
***
Jennifer Phillips, president of the Greater Carolina’s Multiple Sclerosis Society, will be the speaker at the next Multiple Sclerosis Self Help Group meeting at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 22 at Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
For information, email triad.ms.newlydiagnosed@gmail.com.
***
The North Carolina Chapter of Huntington’s Disease Society of America will host the fundraising event Triad Team Hope Walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at Grimsley High School, 801 Westover Terrace in Greensboro.
Community members are invited to walk together to support HDSA’s fight to improve the lives of people affected with Huntington’s disease.
To register, visit hdsa.org/thwtriad.
***
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum will host a panel discussion about breast cancer at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Guest panelists will include Gustav Magrinat, MD, an oncologist and breast cancer specialist with Cone Health, and Nora Jones, founder and president of Sister’s Network of Greensboro. Stories from survivors will also be shared.
The event is free.
The museum is at 134 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-274-9199.
***
The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will be held Oct. 26 at Country Park, 3805 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.; the walk will start at 10 a.m.
Early registration is free. Registration the day of the event is $10.
For information, contact Kayla Collins at 336-834-3354 or kayla.collins@cancer.org. Also, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/GreensboroNC.
***
The 36th annual Cozy Cottage Craft Show will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Kernersville Community House, 405 Salisbury St. in Kernersville.
The show will feature unique hand-crafted gifts, home decor, jewelry, yard art, pottery, holiday decorations, baked goods and more. Proceeds from the raffle benefit Trellis Supportive Care.
Admission is free. For information, call 336-993-2260 or search CozyCottageChristmasCraftShow on Facebook.
***
Guilford County Department of Public Health has received its 2019-2020 seasonal influenza vaccines for children and adults and is now making appointments Mondays through Thursdays. On Fridays, walk-in appointments are available from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. To make an appointment for a seasonal flu vaccination at either the 1100 E. Wendover Ave. location in Greensboro or the 501 E. Green Drive location in High Point, call 336-641-3245.
The Public Health Department asks all clients who have health insurance, Medicaid or Medicare and Medicare Supplement cards to have them ready when they call to make an appointment. Clients should also bring all insurance cards to their appointments.
For questions about the cost of flu shots, call 336-641-4708.
