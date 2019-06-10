WellSpring Solutions is offering the free workshop “Legal Eldercare Issues and How VA Benefits Can Help” at 10:30 a.m. June 20 at The Toman Learning Center, 403/405 W. Fisher Ave. in Greensboro.
Dennis J. Toman, certified elder law attorney and founder of the Elderlaw Firm, and attorney Anne Harris will offer information to help veterans and their family caregivers better understand VA benefits. Participants will learn how wartime veterans can use the VA Aid and Attendance benefit for home care, assisted living and nursing home costs. Toman will also cover ways of unlocking this benefit sooner and coordinating this with Medicaid.
To register, contact April Franklin at afranklin@well-spring.org or 336-274-3559 or visit www.well-springsolutions.org/registration.
Let Franklin know by Thursday, June 13, if respite care for a loved one is needed during this time.
***
Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro will hold the lunch and learn “Palliative Care vs. Hospice Care: What’s the Difference” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
Participants will discover the difference between hospice and palliative care, how these services can help and who pays for them.
Lunch is included at this free event. Register at www.hospicegso.org/learn or call 336-621-5565.
***
The Mobile Vet Center of Greensboro will visit Randolph Community College’s Asheboro campus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 at 629 Industrial Park Ave.
The center will be in the visitor parking lot in front of the Administration/Education Center.
Mobile Vet Centers provide readjustment counseling and information resources to veterans across the country. Like community-based vet centers, Mobile Vet Centers focus on services that help veterans make the difficult transition between military and civilian life.
***
Kimberly Fasczewski, an assistant professor and graduate program director in the department of health and exercise science at Appalachian State University, is the guest speaker at the next Multiple Sclerosis Self Help meeting at 6:15 p.m. June 25 at Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
For information, email triad.ms.newlydiagnosed@gmail.com.
***
Registration is open for the third annual Parkinson’s Education Symposium, from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 12 at the WellSpring Theatre, 4100 Well Spring Drive in Greensboro.
Presented by Cone Health LeBauer Neurology Movement Disorders, this is a free educational event and resource fair for individuals with Parkinson’s disease, their care partners as well as Parkinson’s disease professionals.
To register, contact Jessica Thomas at 336-832-3060 or jessica.thomas3@conehealth.com.
***
Registration for the 27th Annual Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run is now open. Proceeds from this annual event help area women detect and battle breast cancer. The Women’s Only takes place Oct. 5 at Women’s Hospital in Greensboro.
Entry fees benefit the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Cone Health Alight Program.
To register, visit womensonlyrun.com. The cost is $30 through Sept. 10 and $40 thereafter. Girls 6 years old and younger can register for the Girls’ Only Mini-Walk & Run. Registration is $10.
***
The High Point Public Library will host a health fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26 at 901 N. Main St. in High Point.
The following health screenings will be offered: Blood pressure checks, glucose, cholesterol, BMI, hearing, skin cancer and bone density.
Also, there will be exercise demonstrations, a stress-free zone (Zentangle), nutritional information, healthy eating and a CPR demonstration.
Kid-friendly activities will be offered outside.
For information, call 336-883-3646.
***
Novant Health is opening three new clinics: Novant Health Cardiology Lexington, Novant Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine — Lexington and Novant Health Rehabilitation Center — Lexington. The clinics are located at 144 Forest Hill Road, Suites 144 and 146, in Lexington. Phone numbers are, respectively, 336-481-1730, 336-481-1750 and 336-481-1770.
There will be an open house and ribbon-cutting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, June 10. The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct the ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. A light lunch will be provided.