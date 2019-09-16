Mental Health Greensboro is offering free sessions of the QPR Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper certification training from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 24 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 28 at 700 Walter Reed Drive in Greensboro.
QPR stands for Question, Persuade, Refer — the three steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.
A gatekeeper is someone in a position to recognize a crisis and the warning signs that someone may be contemplating suicide.
To register, visit mhag.org/qpr.
***
Well-Spring Solutions is offering the following Caregiver Education Workshops:
Meaningful Engagement — Learning about Activities to do with Loved Ones with Dementia: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19,
- The Memory Care Center, 2701 Henry St., Greensboro.
- Community Resources and Self Care Tips for Family Caregivers: 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 26, Spears Family YMCA (Gator Conference Room), 216 Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro.
- Maintaining Healthy Relationships While Caring for a Loved One: 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 2, The Lusk Center at Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2501 Summit Ave., Greensboro.
To register, call 336-274-3559 or visit www.well-springsolutions.org/registration; call a week ahead if respite care is needed during the workshops.
***
Sisters Network Greensboro will host the ninth annual Gift for Life Block Walk and Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, 1001 Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro. Sisters Network Greensboro is a local organization that provides information and resources to African American breast cancer patients and survivors.
Clinical breast exams will be provided at the fair in addition to other preventive health services and information. This annual event is particularly important since African American women are more likely to die from breast cancer than white women, and are more likely to be diagnosed at advanced stages when treatment can be more difficult.
The Gift for Life Block Walk is a nationally recognized educational outreach initiative of Sisters Network. During September and October, the affiliate chapters of Sisters Network collaborate with organizations, community groups and volunteers to coordinate the promotion of breast health awareness in the African American community. Volunteers will canvass door-to-door to multiple residences in the community to deliver breast health information and to encourage females to get a mammogram if they have not had an exam in more than a year and meet the age requirement. Sisters Network Greensboro offers free mammograms to uninsured women.
Sisters Network Greensboro was founded in July 2010. The officers of the local chapter are President Nora Jones, Vice-President Anita Watson, Secretary Annetta Joiner, Treasurer Jeannette McCall and Membership Chairwomen Sheila Helms and Deborah Squirewell. The local chapter hosts the Gift for Life Block Walk, National Day of Worship and the Breast Cancer Symposium.
For information, contact Nora Jones at 336-272-0092 or email at greensboronc@sistersnetworkinc.org.
***
United Way of Greater Greensboro will hold its Campaign Kick-Off and Community Celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 27 at Revolution Mill in Greensboro. Participants should enter at Textile Drive and walk across the bridge.
Natty Greene’s will provide free beer. There will be food trucks, outdoor games, live music and more.
To attend, register by Friday; call 336-378-6617 or visit www.unitedwaygso.org.
***
Hospice of Randolph County will provide a free Advance Directives Clinic for the public on Sept. 28 at 416 Vision Drive in Asheboro.
Sessions will be offered at 9, 9:30, 10 and 10:30 a.m. During the half-hour sessions, attendees will receive free assistance with the completion of living will and health care power of attorney North Carolina statutory forms. No legal service, legal advice or customizable forms will be offered.
Registration is required; call 336-672-9300.
***
Hirsch Wellness Network’s 11th Annual Art Lives Here Silent Auction will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5 at Revolution Mill, 1175 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro.
Organizers hope to raise $50,000. Proceeds will be used to fund the network’s programs which serve the emotional needs of cancer survivors, patients in treatment and caregivers.
There will be music, light appetizers, desserts, wine and beer.
Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door.
For information, call 336-549-8367 or visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
To preview the art, visit http://www.facebook.com/pages/Hirsch-Wellness-Network/74996937155.
