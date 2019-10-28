NC MedAssist, in partnership with Novant Health, is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Salvation Army Civic Senior Center, 2850 New Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem.
The event is open to any individual or family needing over-the-counter (OTC) medications. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. Everyone will receive up to eight OTC medicine items free of charge. No identification is required.
***
Well∙Spring Solutions is offering a Caregiver Connections Expo in partnership with Senior Resources of Guilford from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at First Presbyterian Church, Redhead Hall, 617 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. “Engage! Empower! Equip!” is the theme.
This special event is designed to provide family caregivers of frail and impaired adults an opportunity to learn, re-energize and connect with one another. Lunch will be provided.
Registration is required to attend; call 336-274-3559 or visit www.well-springsolutions.org/registration.
Call 336-274-3559 by Friday, Nov. 1, if respite care is needed during the event.
***
The High Point Regional Association of Realtors and the High Point Rockers will partner for the inaugural “Rockin’ 5k & Fun Run/Walk” at BB&T Point on Saturday, Nov. 2. The event will feature a one-mile Fun Run/Walk and a 5K race with the finish line being home plate of the High Point Rockers professional baseball team. All proceeds will go to benefit the local March of Dimes Chapter and the HPRAR Foundation.
The Fun Run/Walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K beginning at 9 a.m. Both races will begin on Gatewood Avenue, just outside the main gates, and finish on the field at home plate where finishers will have their picture taken and be featured on the Jumbotron at BB&T Point.
To register, visit www.HighPointRockers.com.
***
Advance Wellness is offering free health talks by Dr. Joe Draper on the causes of and natural treatments for peripheral neuropathy and the chronic discomfort related to the health condition.
Dr. Draper will cover the possible causes of peripheral neuropathy, answer questions and explain how the condition can be managed naturally.
Symptoms of peripheral neuropathy include chronic pain and discomfort; burning, numbness or tingling in the back, face, feet, hands or thighs; balance issues and feeling like walking on tacks.
Talks will take place at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 at Jet Up Nutrition, 2203 Fleming Road in Greensboro. To reserve a seat, call 336-316-0827.
***
The Lupus Foundation of America North Carolina Chapter will offer a free support group meeting from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro for those living with lupus, their family and caregivers. Drop-ins are welcome.
For information, call 877-849-8271, Ext. 1 or email info@lupusnc.org.
***
Triad Foot & Ankle Center will offer a doctor-led walk at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at Country Park in Greensboro. Leashed pets are welcome.
Participants will meet at the back of Jaycee Park’s parking lot, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive, where they will receive a 10-minute education session about a health-related topic before embarking on a walk with Triad Foot & Ankle Center’s physicians. Participation is free. Water, a light snack and a T-shirt will be provided.
The event is organized through Walk with a Doc, a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to encourage healthy physical activity in people of all ages. Walking can reverse the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle and improve health and well-being.
For information, visit triadfoot.com/walk.
***
John Boisture, chief financial officer of Flow Automotive Companies, will serve as corporate chairman of JDRF’s 2019 Winston-Salem One Walk. Boisture, a father of three young children, is championing this year’s Walk theme: Dr. Seuss on the Loose.
Boistur’s 3-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes about a year ago.
The walk will take place at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at the BB&T Field in Winston-Salem. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. with the program starting at 9:30 a.m.
To register, call 336-455-7903 or visit tinyurl.com/JDRFWinstonWalk2019.
Also, the Greensboro walk will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive.
***
After Gateway is participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled participants. Eligibility is based on income.
After Gateway is a nonprofit day health program that helps adults with multiple or severe developmental disabilities in the Piedmont Triad area of North Carolina achieve the highest possible quality of life through active and personalized involvement in recreational activities, life skills training, community integration and medical services.
For information, call 336-379-7670.
