The Women’s Resource Center will offer the workshop “Introduction to Benefits: Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security and Disability” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. June 16 via Zoom.
It is for men and women.
The center will offer the workshop “Breaking Up and Moving On” from 6 to 6:45 p.m. June 18 via Zoom.
Attorney Jackie Stanley will talk about divorce, child custody, alimony and more. It is for women only.
The center will offer the workshop “Your Guide to Credit Recovery” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. June 24 via Zoom.
Sarah Hutchinson, an education program manager with the Consumer Credit Counseling Services of Greater Greensboro, will present. It is for women only.
Registration is required for each workshop. Call 336-275-6090 or visit www.WomensCenterGSO.org.
***
The Hirsch Wellness Network, still closed due to the pandemic, is offering more than 20 virtual healing arts programs this month at no cost to cancer survivors and caregivers.
To view the programs, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
The network will hold Lunafest, a fundraising film festival comprised of short films by, for and about women, at 8 p.m. June 25. Tickets are $25. The event is virtual. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. with a welcome via Zoom.
Also, the network will hold Art Lives Here 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 3 at Revolution Mill in Greensboro. The event celebrates the healing arts and the self-expressive power of creativity. Sponsors are needed.
***
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden will hold a blood drive from 2:30 to 7 p.m. June 22. To schedule an appointment online, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, or call 336-996-7888.
Also, the garden will offer “A Walking Tour of the Pollinator’s Buffet” by Adrienne Roethling, PJCBG’s director of curation and mission delivery. The lecture is free to PJCBG members and $5 for non-members. Light refreshments will be served.
To register, call 336-996-7888.
The garden is at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
***
Share the Harvest is an all-volunteer organization that collects and distributes locally grown surplus garden produce to those who are experiencing hunger in the community through a network of local service agencies that either have a food pantry or provide a meal for the hungry.
The organization works closely with community gardeners, church gardens, farmers and individual gardeners.
Share the Harvest will begin collecting and distributing produce June 15.
Produce may be brought on weekdays to these collection sites:
- 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, First Christian Church, 900 W. Market St., Greensboro.
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays, Interactive Resource Center, 407 E. Washington St., Greensboro.
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, North Carolina Cooperative Extension, 3309 Burlington Road, Greensboro.
Volunteers are also needed to pick up donations from the sites and distribute the produce to partner agencies.
For information, visit http://sharetheharvestguilfordcounty.org or email Linda Anderson at landersonsth20@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.