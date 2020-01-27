Now through Feb. 9, all 84 locations of Autobell Car Wash in five states will donate $1 from the sale of every Rain Repellent Special car wash to the American Heart Association to benefit the nonprofit’s annual Heart Walk.
The 2020 Greater Guilford Heart & Stroke Walk will be 9 a.m. May 16 at UNCG.
For information, contact Garet Beane at 336-542-4829.
***
The YMCA and the Livestrong Foundation joined together to create Livestrong at the YMCA, a free cancer wellness program designed to help adult cancer survivors achieve their holistic health goals.
The research-based program offers people affected by cancer a safe, supportive environment to participate in physical and social activities focused on strengthening the whole person.
Classes will be offered from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 4-April 23, at the Hartley YMCA branch.
The registration deadline is Jan. 30. To register, contact Jeremy Haskins at 336-822-6680 or jhaskins@hpymca.org or visit the branch at 150 W. Hartley Drive in High Point.
***
High Point University’s Congdon School of Health Sciences will present Dr. Riann Palmieri-Smith, director of the Orthopedic Rehabilitation and Biomechanics Laboratory in the School of Kinesiology at the University of Michigan, as the keynote speaker for its semiannual Distinguished Lecture Series.
The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in Congdon Hall’s Callicutt Auditorium. It is free and open to the public.
Palmieri-Smith’s lecture is “Maximizing Muscle Strength After ACLR: New Insights into a Clinical Challenge.”
***
The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Beta Iota Omega Chapter is partnering with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Eta Omicron Omega Chapter for a Pink Goes Red Event from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, C.H. Brown Family Life Center, 1105 Willow Road in Greensboro.
The event will include physical activities, health screenings, heart health education, healthful snacks, vendors and giveaways. Admission is $5; a portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the American Heart Association.
***
The High Point Public Library will host Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, a free workshop presented by Alzheimer’s Association, at 1 p.m. March 18.
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia explains how Alzheimer’s is not normal aging; it is a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior.
Attendees will learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, the stages of this disease, and the risk factors.
The library is at 901 N. Main St.
For information, contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.
***
Watertree Health offers a free prescription discount card that supports Make-A-Wish Foundation of America’s mission. Every time customers save on their prescriptions using the card, Watertree Health donates $1 to Make-A-Wish.
This month Watertree Health is doubling donations to $2 for every discounted prescription. Donations go back to local chapters to help grant more wishes in their communities.
For information, visit www.watertreehealthcard.com.
