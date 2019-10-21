Mental Health Greensboro will offer the Mental Health First Aid program on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 23-24.
MHFA is a national program designed to teach skills to respond to signs of mental illness and substance use.
To register, visit mhag.org/mhfa.
***
Randolph Health Rehabilitation Services will offer free back screenings from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Randolph Health Outpatient Center, located off Miller Street and adjacent to the Randolph Hospital parking garage in Asheboro.
Appointments are necessary; call 336-633-7788.
***
The High Point Public Library and Hospice of the Piedmont will host Hospice & Palliative Care 101 from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 in the Morgan Community Room of the library at 901 N. Main St. in High Point.
Hospice and palliative care allows patients to live their lives in a way that is best for them and their caregivers. The discussion will include various services available for different diagnoses and medical conditions.
For information, call 336-883-3646.
***
In celebration of its 40th anniversary, the Corporation of Guardianship will host An Evening with Family and Friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at Starmount Country Club in Greensboro.
The fundraising event will feature supper, drinks, music, raffle prizes and fellowship among community partners and supporters.
CoG began operations in 1979 in response to a growing need for person-centered assistance, intervention and advocacy for older adults and people with disabilities.
Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at https://corpguard.org/celebrate.
***
Triad Health Project’s 5K will begin at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Joymongers Brewing Company, 576 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
Registration and opening ceremonies begin at 2:30 p.m.
This is a family-friendly event for everyone who wants to help end the HIV epidemic and support those who are affected.
To register, call 336-275-1654 or visit www.triadhealthproject.com and click on Events.
***
Kelly Harrill of Grandover Resort, Jay Harris of IberiaBank and Lane Schiffman of Schiffman’s Jewelers, all members of local Rotary Clubs and childhood friends, will serve as the corporate chairmen of JDRF’s 2019 Greensboro One Walk.
The walk will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive.
Dr. Seuss on the Loose is the event theme.
An additional walk will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at the BB&T Field in Winston-Salem. Walks are also scheduled for March 28 in Alamance County and May 2 in High Point.
To participate, call 336-455-7902 or visit tinyurl.com/JDRFGreensboroWalk2019.
***
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina is selling tickets for the 2020 Wish Ball, scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at The Westin Charlotte, 601 S. College St. in Charlotte.
The event features a cocktail hour, live and silent auctions, raffles, entertainment and more.
For information, call 704-251-7904 or visit https://one.bidpal.net/ncwishball/welcome.
***
Guilford County Health Department offers free blood pressure checks from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Public Health locations at 1100 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro and 501 E. Green Drive in High Point. No appointment is needed.
Blood pressure readings are recorded and given to patrons on a wallet-sized card.
For information, call 336-641-7777 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov.
***
A Healing Touch Clinic will be offered Nov. 13 at West Market Street United Methodist Church, Room 312, 302 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Appointments are available at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m.
It is described as biofield therapy to help relieve pain, ease stress and assist in eliminating toxins.
Love offerings are accepted.
To make an appointment, call Lundee Amos at 336-706-1048 or email lundeeht@gmail.com.
