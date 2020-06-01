In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, Hospice of Davidson County’s 13th annual Hospice of Davidson County Ride For Angels is going virtual for 2020.
The annual motorcycle ride, set for July 18, will allow each participant to choose his/her own route, time and will not require a registration fee.
T-shirt sponsorship memorials are available for $100, while T-shirts are $25 each. The deadline for memorial and T-shirt purchases is Wednesday, June 3.
Due to visitor restrictions, T-shirts will be mailed approximately two weeks before the July 18 virtual ride.
Since 2008, the Ride For Angels event has raised more than $200,000. Proceeds are designated for the compassionate care and grief support of the agency’s patients and families facing a life limiting illness.
For information, visit hospiceofdavidson.org or call 336-475-5444.
***
AuthoraCare Collective, formerly Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell and Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, will hold a webinar for those who have lost a parent.
The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. June 16. Registration is required; call 336-532-7216 or email holly.lux-sullivan@authoracare.org by June 12.
***
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Randolph County Boomer, Senior and Caregiver Expo, which normally takes place in May, has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 and is free and open to the public.
This year’s expo will be held at Randolph Senior Adults Association’s Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Adult Resource and Education Center at 347 W. Salisbury St. in Asheboro.
The event will offer free health screenings, entertainment and educational/informational booths.
For information, call Ashlee King at 252-796-7473 or email boomerseniorcaregiverexpo@gmail.com.
Vendors and sponsors should contact Marjean Nance at 336-879-0848 or email boomerseniorcaregiverexpo@gmail.com.
***
Mental Health Greensboro’s peer support sessions will be offered face to face again beginning today, June 1,albeit with precautionary measures in place to minimize exposure to coronavirus.
To schedule a peer support session or orientation into the nonprofit’s free programs, call 336-373-1402 to schedule an appointment.
***
SHIFT NC will host Sex Ed Storytelling, the Digital Edition from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 4, on Zoom.
Five storytellers will share how sex education affected them.
Tickets are free; listeners are encouraged to donate $5 to the nonprofit.
For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.
