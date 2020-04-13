The Alzheimer’s Association — Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting a virtual dementia-related education program from 10:30 a.m. to noon April 22.
“Effective Communication Strategies” will cover how to decode verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help connect and communicate.
Attendees are invited to join via video/webinar or through a toll-free number. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/ALZApril22 or by calling 800-272-3900. Registrants will be sent conferencing details prior to the date of the program.
The association also offers online community resources at alz.org including ALZConnected, a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support.
***
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro is offering a variety of online services:
- Make an appointment with a local attorney to receive a free, 15-minute telephone consultation regarding 20 different areas of law including family/domestic law.
- Find community resources to assist with housing/shelter, therapy, domestic violence support, health/substance abuse and more.
- Women’s Emotional Wellness Support Group through Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/groups/209143977023481.
For information, call 336-275-6090 or email info@WomensCenterGSO.org.
Also, Heather Schneck can help with job search support. Email her at heather@womenscentergso.org.
***
World Tai Chi and Qigong Day, due to have a celebration hosted by Silk Tiger School of Tai Chi at Lake Daniel Park in Greensboro on April 25, has been canceled. Visit www.silktigertaichi.com for updates on events and videos. A class is available for viewing at facebook.com/silktigertaichi, with a new class each Thursday.
***
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina has postponed its Kentucky Derby Classic fundraiser to 4:45 p.m. Sept. 5 at Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield.
The organization hopes to raise enough money to grant approximately 50 wishes — almost the same number of wishes that have been postponed due to COVID-19.
For information, visit https://one.bidpal.net/kentuckyderbyclassic/welcome.
Also, the nonprofit is asking everyone to encourage the children who are waiting for their wishes. Simply write, record or photograph a message of hope for wish kids and post it on social media tagging @MakeAWish (@MakeAWishAmerica on Instagram) with the hashtag #WishesAreWaiting.
***
Mental Health Greensboro is offering online workshops, Facebook support groups, one-on-one telephone peer support and more.
For information, call 336-373-1402 or visit www.mhag.org.
***
The Hirsch Wellness Network, an organization that helps cancer survivors and caregivers, is offering a variety of online arts and wellness programs during the pandemic. For information, visit hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
***
Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program of Guilford County, funded by the North Carolina Department of Insurance, is offering phone counseling as an alternative to face-to-face counseling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program counsels on Medicare plan choices and helps people understand how Medicare works. Representatives do not recommend plans or tell people what to do. It also has resources to help those who struggle to pay for their medications.
For a cost-free, objective and unbiased counseling appointment, call Bob Boyd at 336-373-4816, Ext 253.
***
Natural disasters can seriously affect emotional health. The Disaster Distress Helpline, 800-985-5990, can provide immediate counseling to anyone who is seeking help in coping.
The help line is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week, free resource that responds to people who need crisis counseling and supportin dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster. The helpline is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Helpline specialists are trained to assist callers who have a range of symptoms.
Those who need help may also text ‘TalkWithUs’ to 66746.
