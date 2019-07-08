Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro will hold the lunch and learn, The Caregiver Experience: Navigating Rough Waters, from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
Anyone who is caring for an aging or seriously ill loved one is invited to attend. Presenters will discuss ways caregivers can maintain balance and hope.
Lunch is included at this free event.
To register, call 336-621-5565 or email thecenter@hospicegso.org.
***
N.C. MedAssist is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Equation Church, 901 Broad Ave. in Greensboro.
The event, which is in collaboration with United Way of Greater Greensboro, is open to any individual or family needing over-the-counter medications. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. No identification is required.
Cone Health will offer health screenings (blood glucose, Hgb A1C and blood pressure) free of charge.
Volunteers are needed. For information, visit www.medassist.org.
***
Well-Spring Solutions will host, Caregiver Communication — Holding a Family Meeting, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. July 25 at the Women’s Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
When caring for an older family member or friend, a family meeting can be a useful tool for identifying changing needs, sharing caregiver responsibilities and making tough decisions.
Get tips on how to engage in these difficult conversations, how to prepare for holding a family meeting and how to promote effective communication.
The workshop is open to men and women. Light refreshments will be provided.
To register, call 336-275-6090.
***
The Creative Aging Network-N.C. will offer a light lunch and a free screening of the documentary “The Power to Heal” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at Bell Campus, 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
Before Medicare, disparities in access to hospital care were dramatic. Less than half the nation’s hospitals served black and white patients equally, and in the South, one-third of hospitals would not admit African Americans even for emergencies. Learn more about the film at www.blbfilmproductions.com.
Registration is required at http://tinyurl.com/y6qed6tr.
***
The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, held five years ago, raised $115 million for The ALS Association.
Starting on July 17, the staff of the association’s North Carolina chapter, along with friends and partners, will once again be accepting the Ice Bucket Challenge.
Some of the advances that were made in the last five years include:
- Antisense therapy using a designer DNA drug has shown promising results and is now enrolling in a phase 3 trial, the last step before it will be available as a treatment for ALS. This new potential treatment, Tofersen, targets the second most common cause of inherited ALS, mutations in the SOD1 gene. Biogen is also enrolling patients in a phase 1 trial testing an antisense drug targeting C9orf72, the most common genetic cause of ALS.
- Five new ALS genes have been discovered and validated to contribute to the development of ALS
- — KIF5A, NEK1, C21orf2, TUBA4A and TBK1
- . This rate of gene discovery is the highest in ALS history.
- The ALS Association has been able to fund 29 new Certified Treatment Centers of Excellence and 20 Recognized Treatment Centers, making better care more accessible
- to more people living with ALS
- .
- The ALS Association North Carolina Chapter has given more than $1.2 million in direct financial support to families affected by ALS to help with uncovered medical expenses such as in-home care and home modifications.
For information, visit www.alsnc.org.