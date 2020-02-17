Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and the American Heart Association invite the community to attend Kernersville Goes Red from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, 1750 Kernersville Medical Parkway in Kernersville.
Join local physicians for an evening of networking, refreshments and a heart-to-heart chat. Interested participants should wear red to the event.
RSVP by today, Feb. 17; call 336-564-4810 or email rbooth@novanthealth.org.
***
The Piedmont Triad Chapter of JDRF will honor community leaders Shirley and Henry Frye and Angela and Henry Frye Jr. at its 20th annual Hope Gala set for Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.
Henry Frye Jr. was diagnosed with Type 1 when he was 13 years old in 1972. After dealing with kidney failure for 18 months, his wife, Angela, gave him a kidney in Aug. 21, 2018.
For information about the gala, visit www.jdrf.org/triad.
***
The High Point Public Library will host free health screenings from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the first-floor lobby of the library at 901 N. Main St.
The health screening event will also offer information on reducing heart disease and the possibility of stroke. This includes an informational booth, exercise demonstrations, nutritional samples and giveaways.
The event, made possible through partnerships with the YWCA, N.C. Cooperative Extension and High Point University, is free and open to the public. No preregistration is required; screenings are done on a first-come, first-served basis.
For information, call 336-883-3646.
***
Two Randolph County residents will share their personal experiences with substance abuse and addiction at a free forum set for 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Ramseur Municipal Building at 724 Liberty St.
The stories are included in “Drugs Did This,” a new book by Randolph County writer Chip Womick, a former staff writer for The Courier-Tribune. The book will be available for sale.
Book proceeds benefit Community Hope Alliance.
For information, call 336-465-1431.
***
Paige Bentley, director of counseling and wellness services and assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, will speak at the next Multiple Sclerosis Self Help Group meeting at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 25 at Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
Bentley is also an adjunct faculty member in the department of counseling at Wake Forest University and is the owner of Bentley Coaching and Counseling, a private practice that provides coaching and counseling to individuals working through transitions.
***
A Healing Touch clinic will be offered Feb. 26 at West Market Street United Methodist Church, Room 312, 302 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Appointments are available at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m.
Described as biofield therapy, organizers say it relieves pain, eases stress and assists in eliminating toxins.
Love offerings are accepted.
To make an appointment, call Lundee Amos at 336-706-1048 or email lundeeht@gmail.com.
***
The annual YWCA Greensboro Golf Tournament will be March 27 at the Bryan Park Champions Golf Course, 6275 Bryan Park Drive in Browns Summit.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the tee off is at 9 a.m.
The cost is $100 per golfer by March 6 and $110 thereafter.
To register, visit https://ywcagsonc.org/golf.
