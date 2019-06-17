Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro will hold the free seminar, “Nine Ways Con Artists Target Veterans,” from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
Veterans and their families will learn how to protect themselves from scams and identity theft that target their benefits. The presentation will feature information provided by AARP’s Fraud Watch Network.
There will be no selling or solicitation at this event. Register at www.hospicegso.org/protectvets or call 336-375-2357.
***
Harmony at Greensboro will host a summer solstice event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Smith Senior Center, 2401 Fairview St. in Greensboro.
To raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association, there will be a bocce tournament. Pizza plates will be available for $5.
The suggested donation to attend this event is $20.
For information, call 336-355-7733.
***
Registration for the 27th annual Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run is now open. Proceeds from this annual event help area women detect and battle breast cancer. The Women’s Only takes place Oct. 5 at Women’s Hospital in Greensboro.
Entry fees benefit the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Cone Health Alight Program.
To register, visit www.womensonlyrun.com. The cost is $30 through Sept. 10 and $40 thereafter. Girls 6 years old and younger can register for the Girls’ Only Mini-Walk & Run. Registration is $10.
***
Sisters Network Greensboro will host the eighth annual Breast Cancer Symposium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 22, at the Koury Convention Center, 3121 Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The “Surviving & Thriving Breast Cancer Symposium” is designed to educate women of all ages about the health risks of breast cancer. The conference is inclusive, open to breast cancer survivors, community stakeholders, caregivers, health professionals and the general public.
Tickets are $30 per person. Natalie Wilson of WGHP, Fox 8 of High Point, will be the event’s guest emcee.
Among the scheduled event speakers are:
- Keynote speaker Dr. Steven Sorscher, oncologist and professor of medicine, Wake Forest School of Medicine. Topic: Metastatic and Triple Negative Breast Cancer
- Dr. Yan Feng, oncologist, Cone Health Cancer Center. Topic: Breast Cancer Clinical Trials and Recent Advances in Treatment
- Julie Lanford, wellness director for Cancer Services
- Mike Gentile, founder of Inner Power Fitness
For information, call 336-272-0092, email greensboronc@sistersnetworkinc.org or visit www.sistersnetworkinc.org.
***
The JDRF Piedmont Triad Chapter will hold its second annual Tennis to Tent to Tee event Sept. 22-23 in Pinehurst.
The event will feature a doubles tennis tournament the afternoon of Sept. 22 at the Pinehurst Resort. This is a doubles round-robin tennis tournament with four matches per team ($50 per player).
A cookout, silent auction and entertainment will take place the evening of Sept. 22 at the home of Betsy and Steve Saye in Pinehurst. The ticket is included with the tennis or golf registration or $40 per person.
A golf tournament concludes the fundraiser Sept. 23 at Country Club of North Carolina. Foursomes are $1,400; individual players are $350.
Sponsors are needed; contact Mitzi Ellis at 336-455-7902 or mellis@jdrf.org.
For information, call 336-373-1768 or visit jdrf-triad.ejoinme.org/tennistenttee2019.