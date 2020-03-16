Editor’s Note: As of press time, all events are currently scheduled. However, due to the fluid nature of COVID-19 concerns, it is best to check ahead for any cancellations.
The Piedmont Triad Chapter of JDRF and Novant Health are postponing the TypeOneNation Summit — originally scheduled for March 21 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, 3333 Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem — until Sept. 26 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Individuals and families who have already purchased tickets to the March 21 event will receive full refunds.
More program details and registration information will be announced over the summer.
***
Dr. Robert Merlin will lead the workshop Clinical Hypnosis — A Complementary Modality to Modern Medicine and Healthcare from 3 to 4:30 p.m. March 24 at Mental Health Greensboro, 700 Walter Reed Drive.
Merlin, who is the director of Merlin Centre for Hypnosis & Enlightenment, will explain how hypnosis has been working within the healthcare system in the Triad and the difference it has made.
Also, Mental Health will offer information about medical marijuana use from 3 to 4:30 p.m. April 14.
Sage Chioma, prevention project coordinator for Alcohol & Drug Services of Guilford, will discuss the correlation between medical marijuana and mental illness and other recent findings of this relatively new drug therapy.
To register for a course, call 336-373-1402 or visit www.mhag.org.
***
The Hirsch Wellness Network will offer the workshop Inspired Living with Objets d’Art, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 26 at The Hirsch Center, 1250 Revolution Mill Drive, Studio 130 in Greensboro.
Participants will explore making a unique, sculptural objet d’art.
The workshop is exclusively for cancer survivors, patients in treatment and caregivers.
Registration is required; all materials will be provided.
For information, call 336-209-0259 or visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes.
***
Hirsch Wellness Network will offer a Hunyuan Qigong Workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 at 1250 Revolution Mill Drive, Gallery 1250 (first floor) in Greensboro.
The primary goal of Hunyuan Qigong is self-nurturing. Each qigong is performed multiple times in a slow, relaxed method. Benefits of Hunyuan Qigong may include the strengthening of the internal organs and improving the function of the respiratory, digestive, circulatory and nervous systems.
Participants should bring a light snack.
The workshop is exclusively for cancer survivors, patients in treatment and caregivers.
To register for this free workshop, call 336-209-0259 or visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes.
***
The 2020 Relay for Life of Guilford County, the signature fundraiser of the American Cancer Society, will be held May 1 at Western Guilford High School, 409 Friendway Road in Greensboro.
The event will begin with an opening ceremony at 6 p.m.; the Survivors Lap follows. The lap is an inspirational time when survivors are invited to circle the track together and help everyone celebrate the victories they’ve achieved over cancer.
Relay for Life also recognizes and celebrates caregivers at the event.
A luminaria ceremony takes place after dark.
“Game Over, Cancer” is the event theme. Teams will be decorating their campsite based on different game-related themes. There will be entertainment, live music, food, activities for children and more.
For information, call 336-834-3354.
To register, visit www.relayforlife.org/guilfordnc.
Also, Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving is set for March 25. One hundred percent of all sales will be donated to the American Cancer Society — Relay for Life.
Last year, Relay for Life raised over $205,000 in Guilford County.
