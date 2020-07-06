The Piedmont Triad Regional Food Council, in collaboration with Carolina Creative Works, is launching an upcoming series called Food Talks. These conversations will be online live meetings held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 8-Aug. 26. The council is seeking input from community members, farmers, food producers, supply chain businesses and anyone involved in the regional food economy to join in the conversation about how to connect, rebuild and move forward together to build a more robust food system that serves everyone in the Piedmont Triad.
Planned topics include:
- July 8 — What is a food council?
- July 15 — What can food equity look like in the Triad?
- July 22 — Land access for beginning farmers
- July 29 — The in-between: What’s next after farmers markets?
- Aug. 5 — Community gardening as community development
- Aug. 12 — Agritourism in the Triad
- Aug. 19 — Meat and poultry processing in the Triad
- Aug. 26 — Food system planning 101.
Discussions may be joined at www.ptrc.org/triadfoodcouncil, through Facebook Live or Zoom. While watching, viewers can communicate directly with speakers for these discussions.
The council also has a survey underway. To take the survey, visit https://publicinput.com/triadfood.
This work is sponsored by the council and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation. For information, email Jennifer Bedrosian at jbedrosian@ptrc.org.
***
Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers is organizing a new initiative called the “Guilford County Sheriff’s Local Residents’ Advisory Roundtable.”
This 12-member group will consist of local residents from diverse age, social, religious and racial backgrounds. The group will hold monthly face-to-face meetings with Rogers and members of his command staff. The advisory roundtable members will have the opportunity to express concerns, make suggestions and ask questions about the policies, procedures and actions taken by the sheriff’s office and its employees.
To attend the interest meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 9,email the sheriff’s communications specialist, Lori Poag, at lpoag@guilfordcountync.gov. The deadline is today, July 6.
***
The Bountiful Land Food for All Farmers Markets, which supports North Carolina’s black and brown farmers, provides fresh whole foods to people who live in food deserts. The food is sold from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 701 E. Washington Drive in High Point.
Health care screenings and information about COVID-19 will be offered as well.
For information, call 336-404-2222 or visit https://events.time.ly/k3be9ve?event=39356743.
***
The Lunafest short film festival, held online June 25, raised more than $8,000 in support of Hirsch Wellness Network and its Wellness Healing Arts and Wellness programs.
Lyn Koonce, a singer and songwriter, kicked off the pre-event Zoom party by performing live from her home studio. Molly Haile, a Hirsch board member and local writer, hosted an inaugural post-film discussion.
The network, still closed due to the pandemic, is offering more than 20 online healing arts programs this month at no cost to cancer survivors and caregivers.
To view the programs, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
***
Mental Health Greensboro will offer the workshop, Hypnotherapy Healing Mind, Body and Spirit, via Zoom from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 14.
Dr. Robert Merlin of Merlin Centre for Hypnosis & Enlightenment will facilitate.
This course will teach new techniques to deal with everyday life and its challenges.
To register, visit www.mhag.org.
***
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 5 p.m. July 15 and 29.
To make an appointment online, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code ‘Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden’ or call 336-996-7888.
***
AuthoraCare Collective, formerly Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell and Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, will hold a three-session virtual support group, via Zoom, for those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19.
The free event will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 4, 11 and 25.
To register or for more information, contact Holly Lux-Sullivan at 336-532-7240 or holly.lux-sullivan@authoracare.org.
