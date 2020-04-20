A Sweet Success! Bakery, a program of Sanctuary House, is open and now offering grab-and-go desserts available for curbside pickup (pull into the driveway and park, and they will bring your order to you).
For larger or specialty orders, call or text 336-215-8239 in advance.
Also, Sanctuary House, a nonprofit dedicated to the rehabilitation of adults living with mental illness, is still assisting community members.
For information, call 336-275-7896 or visit http://sanctuaryhousegso.com.
***
Freedom Fit is offering its full-length workouts filmed in locations across America for free on its new YouTube channel Freedom Fit.
For information, visit https://freedom.fit.
***
The JDRF Triad Chapter will not hold its in-person walk originally set for May 2 at Pinnacle Financial Partners in High Point.
Instead, the chapter is encouraging everyone to join them in a JDRF Virtual One Walk on facebook.com/jdrftriad throughout the day. Opening ceremonies will begin at 9:30 a.m. on its Facebook page.
Walkers are encouraged to take a video or snap a photo of their walk and share on their social media channels. Walkers should tag the chapter’s Facebook page @JDRFTriad and FOX8’s Facebook page @FOX8news with the hashtags #JDRFOneWalk and #ManyForOneWalk.
The chapter hopes to use Zoom so everyone can walk together virtually at 10 a.m.
For information, call 336-970-3648, email edurham@jdrf.org or visit jdrf.org/triad.
Also, according to the chapter, Type 1 diabetics who have their blood sugar under control are at no greater risk than anyone else of contracting COVID-19.
For information, visit www.jdrf.org/coronavirus.
