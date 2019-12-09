Well-Spring Solutions is participating in the National Memory Screening Program, an initiative of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, by offering free, confidential memory screenings between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 10-12 at The Memory Care Center, 2701 Henry St. in Greensboro.
Screenings consist of a series of questions and tasks, are administered by qualified healthcare professionals and last only about 10 minutes. While a screening result is not a diagnosis, scoring below the normal threshold can signal whether an individual should seek a thorough evaluation from his or her physician.
To make a screening appointment, call 336-274-3559.
***
The Make-A-Wish Foundation of America received enough money in donations on Giving Tuesday to grant 55 wishes for children.
To make a donation, contact Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina at 704-339-0334 or visit https://nc.wish.org.
***
Novant Health Neurosciences and Spine Center held its grand opening Dec. 4.
The following clinics have relocated to the center:
- Novant Health Brain and Spine Surgery
- Novant Health Memory Care
- Novant Health Neurology and Sleep
- Novant Health Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- Novant Health Spine Specialists
- Novant Health Stroke Bridge Clinic
The facility is at 190 Kimel Park Drive in Winston-Salem.
***
The Lupus Foundation of America, North Carolina Chapter will host a support group meeting for those living with lupus, their families and their caregivers from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro.
This group meets the second Tuesday of each month. There is no charge to attend the meeting; drop-ins are welcome.
For information, call 877-849-8271, Ext. 1 or email info@lupusnc.org.
***
Well-Spring Solutions is offering a holiday lunch for family caregivers from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at The Lusk Center at Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2501 Summit Ave.
Holiday preparations and holding on to traditions can be overwhelming for family caregivers. Sharing experiences and connecting with others may help alleviate some of that holiday stress.
This education session is offered at no charge with contributions gratefully accepted.
To register, call 336-553-9358 or visit www.well-springsolutions.org/registration.
***
Mental Health Greensboro will offer WRAP (Wellness Recovery Action Plan) facilitator training from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 16-20 at 700 Walter Reed Drive in Greensboro.
This training is appropriate for anyone who would like to lead WRAP groups, work with others to develop their own WRAP and give presentations on mental health recovery to groups or organizations.
To register, call 336-373-1402 or visit www.mhag.org/events/wrap-facilitator-training.
***
A Healing Touch Clinic will be offered Dec. 11 at West Market Street United Methodist Church, Room 312, 302 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Appointments are available at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m.
Described as biofield therapy, organizers say it relieves pain, eases stress and assists in eliminating toxins.
Love offerings are accepted.
To make an appointment, call Lundee Amos at 336-706-1048 or email lundeeht@gmail.com.
***
The city of Greensboro’s annual Homeless Memorial Walk will start at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Interactive Resource Center, 407 E. Washington St. in Greensboro. Prior to the event, a hot meal will be served.
This walk will honor individuals who have died in the community during the past year while experiencing homelessness.
Local AmeriCorps members will guide a candlelit walk from the center to the Guilford County Courthouse and back.
For information, call 336-740-1238.
