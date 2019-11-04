High Point University’s Congdon School of Health Sciences presents Dr. Anthony Atala, professor and director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, as keynote for its semiannual Distinguished Lecture Series. The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in Congdon Hall, room 3136. It is free and open to the public.
Atala’s lecture, “Regenerative Medicine — New Approaches to Healthcare,” aligns with the goal of HPU’s department of physician assistant studies to explore topics on technological innovation in medical care.
Atala is a practicing surgeon and medicine researcher, and his research focuses on growing human tissues and organs using cells and 3D printing. He is the editor-in-chief of three journals, as well as a member of the National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Inventors. Atala has received numerous awards for his work and has been featured twice in Time magazine’s “Top Five Medical Breakthroughs of the Year.”
***
JDRF’s Piedmont Triad Chapter and its supporters are commemorating National Diabetes Awareness Month with a series of local events through mid-November:
- JDRF Piedmont Triad Team Store: Through Nov. 27. Purchase Hanes and Champion shirts and sweatshirts created for JDRF supporters in celebration of National Diabetes Awareness Month. Items will ship in early December. Visit https://jdrf-triad.itemorder.com/sale.
- JDRF Endurance Munch ‘n Learn: 7 p.m. Nov. 7, GIA Restaurant, 1941 New Garden Road, Suite 208, Greensboro. Learn about joining the Piedmont Triad Chapter’s cycling team.
- Wendy’s Spirit Night for JDRF: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 12, Fifteen Wendy’s stores across the Triad will donate 10% of sales to JDRF.
- World Diabetes Day: Nov. 14.
- Kendra Scott Gives Back Party: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 14, Kendra Scott, Friendly Center, Greensboro. The fashion-lifestyle brand will donate 20% of sales to JDRF.
- Diabetes Support Group for Families: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 21, Spare Time Bowling, Greensboro. Led by Guilford County Schools nurses, this event provides bowling and conversations about family life with T1D and taking T1D to school.
Learn more about these events and others at www.facebook.com/JDRFTriad.
***
Dr. Lisa Jo Adornetto will offer a free Veterans Day dental clinic from 8:20 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11.
Her practice is at 3861 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
To make an appointment, call 336-288-9878.
***
John Boisture, chief financial officer of Flow Automotive Companies, will serve as corporate chairman of JDRF’s 2019 Winston-Salem One Walk. Boisture, a father of three young children, is championing this year’s Walk theme: Dr. Seuss on the Loose.
Boisture’s 3-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes about a year ago.
The walk will take place at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at the BB&T Field in Winston-Salem. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. with the program starting at 9:30 a.m.
To register, call 336-455-7903 or visit tinyurl.com/JDRFWinstonWalk2019.
***
The Guilford County Chandler Dental Clinic hosted an open house Friday, Nov 1, at 1103 W. Friendly Ave. Dr. Chandler and his wife donated the building to the county when Chandler closed his practice in 2007. Renovations to the building were started in early spring 2019 and were completed in late September. Several of the operatories were upgraded. Each side of the building is equipped with X-ray units, a sterilization room and staff offices. The reception area was re-configured, and the interior was painted, and new flooring was installed.
The Guilford County Chandler Dental program provides routine dental services such as checkups, cleanings, sealants (children only), fillings and X-rays and emergency treatments to children up to age 21 with Medicaid or North Carolina Health Choice and to children who are uninsured and meet family income guidelines. Women approved for Pregnancy Medicaid are also served.
Free language assistance is available upon request.
For information, call 336-641-3152.
***
Eric Reiss, a martial arts expert, will lead a falling workshop from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at ClubFitness Oak Branch, 21 Oak Branch Drive in Greensboro.
Participants will learn controlled falling techniques which will reduce their fear and likelihood to fall.
The cost is $25 for members or $40 for nonmembers.
Register by Nov. 13. Call 336-851-1890, Ext. 1102.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.