Brightwood Park, a 13-acre preserve with future walking trails and a nature playground, has been renovated to incorporate more inclusive play opportunities for children and families. The park, located at 4698 Fewell Drive in Greensboro, was a recipient of a Meet Me at the Park Play Space Grant and used the funds to create a nature trail for children and families to engage in activities like plant identification and outdoor STEM projects.
The Women’s Resource Center will offer an Emotional Wellness Support Group from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 7-28. The center is at 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
The group sessions are peer-led by trained facilitators from the Mental Health Association of Greensboro.
Also, the center will offer Nutrition for Women, from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 27. Registered dietitians will lead the class.
These events are free and for women only.
To register, call 336-275-6090.
Harmony at Greensboro’s next lunch and learn, set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 15, will focus on getting the most out of your next doctor’s appointment.
Brenda Planes, owner of Elder & Wiser, will lead.
Lunch will be provided at this free event at 3420 Whitehurst Road in Greensboro.
The registration deadline is Aug. 13; call 336-355-7733.
The Ridgewood Try a Tri for Hospice race will start at 8 a.m. Aug. 31 at the Ridgewood Swim and Tennis Club, 808 James Doak Parkway in Greensboro.
The race begins with a 200-meter swim. Athletes then will transition to a rolling 10-mile bike (roads are open to traffic) and finish with an out and back rolling 2-mile run in the Ridgewood neighborhood.
Proceeds benefit Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro.
To register, visit www.triforhospice.org.
Skillz4Kids is hosting a Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at 906 S. Main St. in Graham.
There will be a kick-a-thon, food, inflatables, face painting, games, martial arts classes and more.
Proceeds will go to Family Abusive Services of Alamance County, an agency that provides services and support to domestic abuse survivors and their children.
For information, call 336-270-6825 or visit www.skillz4kidzmartialarts.com.
The JDRF Piedmont Triad Chapter will hold its second annual Tennis to Tent to Tee event Sept. 22-23 in Pinehurst.
The event will feature a doubles tennis tournament the afternoon of Sept. 22 at Pinehurst Resort. This is a doubles round-robin tennis tournament with four matches per team ($50 per player).
A cookout, silent auction and entertainment will take place the evening of Sept. 22 at the home of Betsy and Steve Saye in Pinehurst. The ticket is included with the tennis or golf registration or $40 per person.
A golf tournament concludes the fundraiser Sept. 23 at Country Club of North Carolina. Foursomes are $1,400; individual players are $350.
Sponsors are needed; contact Mitzi Ellis at 336-455-7902 or mellis@jdrf.org.
For information, call 336-373-1768 or visit jdrf-triad.ejoinme.org/tennistenttee2019.