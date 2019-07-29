Fellowship Farm, in collaboration with Turning Point 180, is hosting Summerfest 2019, a fundraiser to sustain the operations of the women’s winter emergency shelter.
The benefit will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Fellowship Farm, 4820 Thacker Dairy Road in Greensboro.
Admission is $10 per person.
There will be music, food, pony rides, a silent auction, games, vendors and more.
The fundraiser will promote awareness of homeless prevention services and increased community partnership.
For vendor opportunities, contact Tami Batts at 336-707-5009 or tami batts@fellowshipfarm.net.
***
Join WIC nutritionist Jodi Meyer and local advocates for “Breastfeeding Basics” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St.
Topics for the family-friendly session range from the basics to working while breastfeeding, as well as increasing community support for breastfeeding families. Bring questions and share stories.
For information, call 336-318-6803.
***
A free self-defense clinic for women will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at Kickboxing, 3755 Admiral Drive, No. 104, in High Point.
It will be facilitated by J.T. Goodman, a retired High Point police lieutenant, and Steve Snyder, a martial arts expert.
Participants will be encouraged to give donations to support Family Services of the Piedmont.
For information, call 336-869-8399.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/WomenSelfProtection.
***
Family Service of the Piedmont’s outdoor fundraiser, the Jamestown Pig Pickin’, will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 17 at Magnolia Farm, 404 E. Main St. in Jamestown.
The 10th annual benefit, presented by TCDI, will feature all-you-can-eat barbecued pork and chicken served by BBQ Joe’s Country Cooking & Catering, sides and desserts, beer and wine, live music, and a silent auction. This year’s theme is “A Stroll Down Piggy Lane” and celebrates the past decade the event has been held. The honorary chairman is Curtis Collins.
Admission is $65 per person. People are encouraged to buy Pig Pickin’ tickets beforehand. For information, call 336-801-1154 or visit JamestownPigPickin.com.
***
Alternative Resources of the Triad and organizers of Greensboro Pride will hold their annual festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 along South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro.
Ralph Lauren will be the presenting sponsor.
Greensboro Pride is still looking for sponsors for the festival, including an exclusive sponsorship of the KidZone. Visit https://greensboropride.org/ sponsor to sign up.
Vendor registration is now open. Visit GreensboroPride.org to reserve a space.
***
Retailer 360-Hair, a Canadian company that sells hair extension products and European and synthetic wigs, is accepting hair donations to make wigs for women battling cancer.
Ninety percent of all hair donated will be used in wigs that will be given to cancer patients.
For details, call 604-510-1128 or visit http://360-hair.com/how-to-donate-hair.
***
The 31st annual Taste of the Town, signature fundraiser for Hospice of the Piedmont, will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the High Point University Community Center, located at the former Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive in High Point.
Tickets are now on sale at High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau, Hartley Drive Family YMCA, and Carl & Linda Grubb Family YMCA.
Attendees will be served dishes from about 30 local restaurants, caterers and beverage vendors. As in previous years, the silent auction will feature a range of items, including accessories, jewelry, sports memorabilia and gift certificates. DJ Wally West will provide a musical backdrop for the evening.
Entry tickets are $15 each and include three food “taste” tickets. Children 5 and younger enter free. Additional food tickets are $1 each.
Proceeds support Hospice of the Piedmont’s Grief Counseling Center and Kids Path program.
For information, visit www.hospice ofthepiedmont.org.