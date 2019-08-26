The Hartley Drive Family YMCA will offer Livestrong from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Sept. 10.
Livestrong is a free cancer wellness program designed to help adult cancer survivors achieve their holistic health goals. The 12-week program offers people affected by cancer a safe, supportive environment to participate in physical and social activities focused on strengthening the whole person.
The YMCA is at 150 W. Hartley Drive in High Point.
To register, visit www.hpymca.org/main/livestrong-at-the-ymca. On the webpage, there are links to forms for participants to complete. Complete all four forms and email them to jhaskins@hpymca.org.
***
The Asheboro Public Library will offer Living Healthy with Chronic Pain, a six-week chronic pain self-management workshop, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 12-Oct. 17. Facilitators are Gail Sherred and Dr. Althea Taylor-Jones, who are peers with chronic pain themselves.
Chronic pain is defined as pain that lasts longer than three to six months, or beyond the normal healing time of an injury. This program also may benefit those with conditions such as persistent headaches, Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome, diabetic neuropathy or muscular pain from a condition such as multiple sclerosis.
Registration is required; call 336-318-6803.
The library is located at 201 Worth St. in Asheboro.
***
The fourth annual ALSapalooza Music Festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at Kau Restaurant at Revolution Mill, 2003 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.
There will be food, beverages, silent auction items and live music featuring Sam Frazier and the Side Effects, Jim Mayberry, Erin Hunsucker and Patrick Rock. Admission is $10 per person; all proceeds go to the ALS Association, N.C. Chapter.
***
The Guilford County Center North Carolina Cooperative Extension will offer the course Med Instead of Meds at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Oct. 8 at 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro.
The six-week course will guide participants through implementing healthy habits from the Mediterranean diet.
The cost is $30. To register, call 336-641-2412 or email vwebb@ncsu.edu.
***
Room at the Inn, a licensed shelter for homeless pregnant women in Greensboro, will hold its 20th annual Benefit Banquet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Sheraton Greensboro, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd.
Pam Tebow, the mother of pro-athlete Tim Tebow, is the guest speaker and “A Mother’s Heart” is the banquet theme.
Dinner is complimentary but reservations are required. Donations will be requested.
The nonprofit needs sponsors and table hosts.
For information, call 336-275-9566 or visit www.roominn.org.