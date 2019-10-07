The Lupus Foundation of America North Carolina Chapter will hold a support group meeting from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro.
This group meets the second Tuesday of each month. There is no charge to attend the meeting; drop-ins are welcome. For information, call 877-849-8271, Ext. 1 or visit www.lupusnc.org.
***
Mental Health Greensboro is offering a Wellness Academy Enrichment Course focused on Melody Beattie’s book “Codependent No More.”
The nine-week course will be offered from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, starting Oct. 14, at 700 Walter Reed Drive in Greensboro. The cost is $15.
Beattie’s definition of a codependent person is someone who has let another person’s behavior affect him or her, and who is obsessed with controlling that person’s behavior.
To register, call 336-373-1402.
***
The Greensboro Arm Wrestling League will present GRAWL Brawl XII: Country Queen at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Gibb’s Hundred Brewing, 502 State St. in Greensboro.
This event will benefit the nonprofit She ROCKS (Research Ovarian Cancer Knowledge Support) the Triad, in its efforts to fight ovarian cancer.
Admission is $7 in advance and $10 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/grawl-xii.
For information, call 336-339-0712 or visit www.greensboroarmwrestling.org.
***
Sanctuary House will hold its second annual Barbecue and Brunswick Stew event from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17 at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 3506 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.
High Cotton with Lisa Dames and Shawn Patch will perform.
The nonprofit works to facilitate the rehabilitation of adults with serious mental illness in Guilford County.
For information, call 336-275-7896 or visit www.sanctuaryhousegso.com.
***
Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center will host its eighth annual Oooh Bra La La breast cancer awareness event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center Lambe Conference Center at 1750 Kernersville Medical Parkway.
The event will feature food, wine, prize drawings and an artistic bra contest.
Entries for the contest are being accepted. Participants can either embellish a bra or build a bra from scratch. All entries must be submitted to the medical center’s front desk no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 16. Bras can be entered by individuals, businesses, schools, churches or clubs.
The event is free and open to the public but attendees will be able to purchase tickets to vote for their favorite bras. All proceeds will benefit the Think Pink Fund of the Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Foundation, which supports breast cancer screenings for women in need across the Triad.
***
Well∙Spring Solutions is offering the workshop series Dementia Dialogues.
These education sessions will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, Oct. 16-Nov. 13 at The Well∙Spring Group, third floor conference room, 3859 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
To register, call 336-274-3559, email April Franklin at afranklin@well-spring.org or visit www.well-springsolutions.org/registration.
Let Franklin know by Wednesday, Oct. 9, if care is needed for a loved one during the sessions.
***
Randolph Health will offer free hand screenings from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Randolph Health Outpatient Center on Miller Street in Asheboro.
Registration is required; call 336-633-7788.
***
A Healing Touch Clinic will be offered Wednesday, Oct. 9, at West Market Street United Methodist Church, 302 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Appointments are available at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m.
It is described as biofield therapy to help relieve pain, ease stress and assist in eliminating toxins.
Love offerings are accepted.
To make an appointment, call Lundee Amos at 336-706-1048 or email lundeeht@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.