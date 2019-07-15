Jessica Thomas of LeBauer Neurology is the guest speaker of the next Multiple Sclerosis Self Help Group meeting at 6:15 p.m. July 23 at Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
Thomas is the Parkinson’s clinic social worker at LeBauer Neurology. While she was in grad school, doctors diagnosed a neurological disease. That was more than 14 years ago.
For information, email triad.ms.newlydiagnosed@gmail.com.
***
The sixth annual Rock Your Health Wellness Fair and second annual Health and Wellness Day will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 25 at RCare, 102 N. Washington Ave. in Reidsville.
The event will include free health screenings to check blood sugar, vision and blood pressure, massages, and more.
For information, call 336-342-1297.
***
Lupus Foundation of America, North Carolina Chapter, will host a support group meeting from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro.
The meeting is for those living with lupus and their family and caregivers.
This group meets the second Tuesday of each month. Meetings are free. Drop-ins are welcome.
For information, call 877-849-8271, Ext. 1, email info@lupusnc.org or visit www.lupusnc.org.
***
The Kellin Foundation’s third annual fundraiser, auction and benefit Journey to Brave, will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Starmount Country Club in Greensboro.
Tracey McCain of the WFMY Good Morning Show will host.
Money raised will help the foundation provide critical mental health services to local people in crisis.
Tickets are $75 through Aug. 15 and $85 thereafter at https://kellinfoundation.ejoinme.org/tickets.
For information, call 336-429-5600.
***
The Arc of High Point will hold Wings for All at 9 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The event is designed to discuss and deal with air travel concerns of families who have children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The program allows families to practice the necessary actions when preparing for air travel.
For information, call 336-883-0650.
***
Guilford County-based Well-Spring Solutions will launch its first dedicated program in High Point — a site in partnership with Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church — to provide group respite care for older adults with memory issues.
Connections, A Memory Club, is scheduled to open in existing space at the church on July 29. Well-Spring Solutions is now accepting enrollment requests.
The club will offer mind-stimulating activities, exercise, lunch, recreational and social time, and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Saint Mary’s, 108 W. Farriss Ave. in High Point.
For information, call 336-545-5377 or visit www.well-springsolutions.org.