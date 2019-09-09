Cone Health offers free prostate cancer screenings to men ages 45 to 69 who do not have a regular physician or who have not had a prostate exam in the past 12 months. The screening includes a free PSA blood test.
Screenings will be from 5 to 6:15 p.m. tonight, Sept. 9, at Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional and at these other times:
- 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital
- 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Cone Health Cancer Center at Annie Penn Hospital
- 5-6 p.m. Sept. 30, Cone Health Cancer Center at MedCenter High Point.
Registration is required; call 336-832-8000.
Also, Cone Health’s September wellness video will focus on prostate cancer. Watch at conehealth.com/wellness-on-demand beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10.
***
Cone Health and the Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency will hold a Sickle Cell Day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Wesley Long Hospital Education Center, Classroom 2, 2400 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
Topics include nutrition, mindfulness, opiate responsibility, Suboxone and caregiver stigma.
To register, call 336-832-1975 or email steve.marshall@conehealth.com.
***
A prostate cancer support group meeting, open to prostate cancer patients and survivors, will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital, Classroom 2-022 in Greensboro.
For information, call Bob Hamilton at 336-832-7950.
***
A program for the parents of children and adolescents who have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder will be offered from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Cone Health Outpatient Behavioral Health at Greensboro, 510 N. Elam Ave., Suite 301.
The program, Professionals Who Work With ADHD: Who They Are and What They Do, is free. It is not appropriate for children to attend.
For information, email sherri.mcmillen@conehealth.com.
***
Bariatrics: Surgical Options for Weight Loss will be offered from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 and again from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Wesley Long Education Center, Classroom 1.
This class provides information about the risks and benefits of weight loss surgery, the costs, and a pathway to guide patients through making a lifestyle change.
To register, call 336-832-8000 or visit conehealth.com/classes.
***
Lynn Wells, owner of Thyme Well Spent — Personal Chef Services, and a Cone Health oncology dietitian, will talk about snacking from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital, Doris S. Tanger Center for Patient and Family Support, Room G-081.
This free class is designed to help people with cancer and their caregivers find ways to get the best nutrition during and after treatment. From protein bars to seasoned nuts to mini snacks, Wells will cover a variety of ways to satisfy nutritional needs.
To register, call Brenda Epperson at 336-832-0688.
***
Providence Place Independent Senior Living, Westchester Village, will hold its annual holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at 1701 Westchester Drive in High Point.
Vendors are needed; the set up fee is $10.
Vendors should call Rhonda McBride at 336-888-4564 by Oct. 2.
***
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina is selling 1,500 raffle tickets for a 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude 4x4, valued at $41,675, donated by Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
Tickets are $100 each.
To purchase a ticket, visit https://p2p.onecause.com/wishwrangler. The raffle ends on Nov. 1.
