The Elder Justice Committee in Greensboro will present Friends Against Fraud from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 2, at First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The church will also host the workshop Dementia and Care from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Dr. Ed Shaw, gerontologist and director of counseling services at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, is the speaker.
For more information, call 336-478-4724.
***
The Greensboro Chapter of the Links will present Links in Pink, for breast cancer awareness from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 3, at Gia Drink.Eat.Listen, 1941 New Garden Road in Greensboro.
Attendees should wear pink. There will be music, appetizers, cocktails and/or supper. Ten percent of all proceeds will be donated to the local American Cancer Society.
Admission and parking is free.
For information, call 336-907-7536.
***
Mental Health Greensboro is accepting applications through Oct. 4 for the next group of LIFT interns, a program for new North Carolina certified peer support specialists who want experience working in the North Carolina behavioral health system.
The program starts Nov. 4. For information, call 336-373-1402 or visit mhag.org/lift.
***
The Color of Reason-Women’s Community Council, in partnership with Guilford County Family Justice Center, will hold a domestic violence forum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd. in Greensboro.
“No More” is the theme.
There will be guest speakers, panel discussions, refreshments, resources and more.
For information, call 336-706-2239.
***
The domestic violence awareness campaign, Abuse is Never Okay, will launch Oct. 1 at the Greensboro Purple Tree Lighting. The keynote speaker is Christine Murray, director of the UNCG Center for Youth, Family and Community Partnerships, director of the Healthy Relationships Initiative and co-founder of See the Triumph (a domestic violence support network and resource center for survivors). The event is scheduled for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 300 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.
Other events include:
- The Effects of Domestic Violence on Children: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, YWCA High Point, 155 W. Westwood Ave., High Point.
- How to Help a Friend: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, YWCA High Point.
- Viewing of the film, “Escalation,” followed by a discussion on relationship abuse: 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 16, UNCG School of Nursing Auditorium, 237 McIver St., Greensboro.
- Guilford County Family Justice Center High Point First Anniversary Celebration: 3 p.m. Oct. 23, 505 E. Green Drive, High Point.
- One City, One Book, discussion of Trevor Noah’s “Born a Crime”: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., Greensboro.
For information, visit www.neverokayguilford.org.
***
Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro will offer the workshop, “Prepare to Care: A Veteran Caregiving Workshop,” from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro. Presenters from AARP will provide a road map for caregiving for veterans. This event is free.
To register, call 336-375-2357 or visit www.hospicegso.org/event/prepare-to-care.
***
The nonprofit Charlie’s Angels will hold a fundraiser benefiting Charleston Trippodo and Rett Syndrome research from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast, 204 N. Mendenhall St. in Greensboro.
There will be music, a silent auction, food and more at this child-friendly, fall-themed event.
Admission is $20.
Charleston, 4, was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome in 2017. Some of the proceeds will be used to pay for her medical care as well as an extension to her home for a bedroom, therapy space and wheelchair accessible bathroom.
For information, call 336-587-1410.
