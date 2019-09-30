The Elder Justice Committee in Greensboro will present Friends Against Fraud from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 2, at First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The church will also host the workshop Dementia and Care from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Dr. Ed Shaw, gerontologist and director of counseling services at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, is the speaker.

For more information, call 336-478-4724.

***

The Greensboro Chapter of the Links will present Links in Pink, for breast cancer awareness from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 3, at Gia Drink.Eat.Listen, 1941 New Garden Road in Greensboro.

Attendees should wear pink. There will be music, appetizers, cocktails and/or supper. Ten percent of all proceeds will be donated to the local American Cancer Society.

Admission and parking is free.

For information, call 336-907-7536.

***

Mental Health Greensboro is accepting applications through Oct. 4 for the next group of LIFT interns, a program for new North Carolina certified peer support specialists who want experience working in the North Carolina behavioral health system.

The program starts Nov. 4. For information, call 336-373-1402 or visit mhag.org/lift.

***

The Color of Reason-Women’s Community Council, in partnership with Guilford County Family Justice Center, will hold a domestic violence forum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd. in Greensboro.

“No More” is the theme.

There will be guest speakers, panel discussions, refreshments, resources and more.

For information, call 336-706-2239.

***

The domestic violence awareness campaign, Abuse is Never Okay, will launch Oct. 1 at the Greensboro Purple Tree Lighting. The keynote speaker is Christine Murray, director of the UNCG Center for Youth, Family and Community Partnerships, director of the Healthy Relationships Initiative and co-founder of See the Triumph (a domestic violence support network and resource center for survivors). The event is scheduled for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 300 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.

Other events include:

  • The Effects of Domestic Violence on Children: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, YWCA High Point, 155 W. Westwood Ave., High Point.
  • How to Help a Friend: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, YWCA High Point.
  • Viewing of the film, “Escalation,” followed by a discussion on relationship abuse: 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 16, UNCG School of Nursing Auditorium, 237 McIver St., Greensboro.
  • Guilford County Family Justice Center High Point First Anniversary Celebration: 3 p.m. Oct. 23, 505 E. Green Drive, High Point.
  • One City, One Book, discussion of Trevor Noah’s “Born a Crime”: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., Greensboro.

For information, visit www.neverokayguilford.org.

***

Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro will offer the workshop, “Prepare to Care: A Veteran Caregiving Workshop,” from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro. Presenters from AARP will provide a road map for caregiving for veterans. This event is free.

To register, call 336-375-2357 or visit www.hospicegso.org/event/prepare-to-care.

***

The nonprofit Charlie’s Angels will hold a fundraiser benefiting Charleston Trippodo and Rett Syndrome research from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast, 204 N. Mendenhall St. in Greensboro.

There will be music, a silent auction, food and more at this child-friendly, fall-themed event.

Admission is $20.

Charleston, 4, was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome in 2017. Some of the proceeds will be used to pay for her medical care as well as an extension to her home for a bedroom, therapy space and wheelchair accessible bathroom.

For information, call 336-587-1410.

