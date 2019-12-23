The spring Trailblaze Challenge to benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina will take place May 15-17 and May 29-31. The challenge is a 28.3-mile hike where participants can tackle the terrain of the Foothills Trail.

To learn more, participants must attend a meeting.

Meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 25 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at Great Outdoor Provision, 1410 Westover Terrace in Greensboro. A meeting will also be offered at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at Bur-Mil Park Education Center, 5834 Bur Mill Club Road in Greensboro.

For information, contact Chris Webber at 704-339-0311 or cwebber@nc.wish.org, or visit www.nc.wish.org.

***

The Autism Unbound Gala: Unmasking the Possibilities will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Revolution Mill Events Center, 900 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro.

There will be music, bidding, heavy hors d’oeuvres and libations. Participants should wear cocktail attire. Tickets range from $50 to $150. Teachers and school employees should contact Heather Aherne at auction@autismunbound.org for a discount.

All proceeds benefit Autism Unbound, a charitable organization dedicated to tackling the needs of the autism community in the areas of advocacy, education and training, housing, and support.

To buy tickets, visit www.event brite.com.

***

Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina is selling tickets for the 2020 Wish Ball, scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at The Westin Charlotte hotel, 601 S. College St. in Charlotte.

The ball will feature a cocktail hour, live and silent auctions, raffles, entertainment, and more.

For information, call 704-251-7904 or visit https://one.bidpal.net/ncwishball/welcome.

***

A Healing Touch clinic will be offered Jan. 8 at West Market Street United Methodist Church, Room 312, 302 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Appointments are available at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m.

Described as biofield therapy, organizers say it relieves pain, eases stress and assists in eliminating toxins.

Love offerings are accepted.

To make an appointment, call Lundee Amos at 336-706-1048 or email lundeeht@gmail.com.

***

McDonald’s has announced a new and easier way to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities and Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Carolina: Round-Up for RMHC. The technology provides customers the opportunity to round-up their purchase at McDonald’s restaurants to the nearest whole dollar.

Customers can donate at the digital self-order kiosk or the front counter, year-round, regardless of what payment method they prefer. It costs an average of $80 a night to house a family; in 2018,Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Carolina provided 50,786 overnight stays to 3,840 families.

For information, visit www.RMHC.org/mcdonaldsgiving.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Send news releases to people

@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments