Grace Fellowship Church in Asheboro will offer GriefShare’s Surviving the Holidays program from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, and again from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
The seminar is designed for people who are grieving a loved one’s death. Participants will learn how to cope with emotions they will face during the holidays, what to do about traditions and other coming changes, receive helpful tips for surviving social events and how to discover hope for their futures.
Registration is required. Call 336-736-8234 or email info@graceasheboro.org.
The church is at 239-A White Oak St.
***
The Kellin Foundation will hold a turkey toy drive from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Sky Zone, 1572-A Highwoods Blvd. in Greensboro.
Community members are asked to bring an unwrapped toy. Sky Zone will give away a 30-minute jump pass in return. The pass may be used that day or at another time.
For information, call 336-429-5600.
The foundation will also offer a guided workshop that will focus on healing and hope this holiday season for adults from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at 2110 Golden Gate Drive, Suite B in Greensboro. To confirm attendance, call 336-641-2338 or email caleb@kellinfoundation.org.
***
After Gateway is participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled participants. Eligibility is based on income.
After Gateway is a nonprofit day health program that helps adults with multiple or severe developmental disabilities in the Piedmont Triad area of North Carolina achieve the highest possible quality of life.
For information, call 336-379-7670.
***
Macy’s is accepting letters to Santa through Dec. 24. For every letter dropped in a store’s big red letterbox or sent online, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million.
For information, visit macys.com/believe.
***
The exhibit, Patient No More, People with Disabilities Securing Civil Rights, will run through Dec. 4 at the International Civil Rights Museum.
Sponsored by UNCG, this exhibit explores disability rights activism in the San Francisco Bay area in the 1970s and its model of accessibility for people with physical, cognitive and developmental disabilities.
A panel discussion about the exhibit will be held at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 22.
Also, the museum will host a panel discussion and program in recognition of World AIDS Day at 3 p.m. Nov. 30. People Living with HIV is the event sponsor.
The “AIDS Memorial Quilt” will be unveiled. It will be on display at the museum until Jan. 14.
The museum is at 134 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-274-9199.
***
The fall Triad Go Far 5K and One-Mile Fun Run sponsored by Novant Health will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at 211 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point. The Fun Run begins at 8:15 a.m. and 5K starts at 9 a.m. Students from more than 35 area schools and clubs are expected to participate in this event.
For information, call 336-543-3141 or visit www.runsignup.com/gofar.
***
United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Handbags for Hope will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Greensboro Country Club, 410 Sunset Drive in Greensboro.
Participants will enjoy wine and food as hundreds of designer new and vintage handbags, accessories, experiences and more are auctioned. Guests will receive a complimentary tote bag from Tanger Outlets.
Sponsorships are now available. For information, email julie.longmire@unitedwaygso.org.
