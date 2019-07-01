Destiny Church and the Greensboro Medical Society are hosting a back-to-school event, Becoming Your Best You, at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Destiny Christian Center, 2401 Randleman Road in Greensboro.
Free school supplies, free food and fun activities will be available for children. Local physicians and dentists will provide wellness information and health screenings.
For information, contact Pastor Tina Wright at 336-235-0880, Ext. 4.
***
UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina will receive nearly $400,000 to bring awareness to the opioid epidemic in North Carolina through creative public programming telling the stories of those affected. This funding, from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, will allow UNC-TV to use production capabilities and its statewide reach to create and distribute content concerning this public-health concern.
As part of its three-year initiative, UNC-TV will collaborate with Blue Cross N.C. to gather data, resources and information about the opioid epidemic. As North Carolina’s only statewide television network, UNC-TV can not only produce and distribute content around the crisis; it can reach virtually the entire state and communities in border states.
UNC-TV will produce 25 digital short-form segments to be distributed on air and through social media. This three-year initiative will also include the production and broadcast of three full-length features. Additionally, 12 podcasts targeting youth and content for accompanying webpages will be created.
***
A Healing Touch Clinic will be offered July 10 at West Market Street United Methodist Church, 302 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Appointments are available at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m.
Described as biofield therapy, it relieves pain, eases stress and assists in eliminating toxins.
Love offerings are accepted.
To make an appointment, call Lundee Amos at 336-706-1048 or email lundeeht@gmail.com.
***
Guilford County-based WellSpring Solutions will launch its first dedicated program in High Point — a site in partnership with Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church to provide group respite care for older adults with memory issues.
Connections, A Memory Club, is scheduled to open in existing space at the church on July 29. WellSpring Solutions is now accepting enrollment requests.
The club will offer mind-stimulating exercises, exercise, lunch, recreational and social time, and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Saint Mary’s, 108 W. Farriss Ave. in High Point.
For information, call 336-545-5377 or visit www.well-springsolutions.org.
***
Registration for the 27th annual Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run is now open. Proceeds from this annual event help area women detect and battle breast cancer. The Women’s Only takes place Oct. 5 at Women’s Hospital in Greensboro.
Entry fees benefit the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Cone Health Alight Program.
To register, visit www.womensonlyrun.com. The cost is $30 through Sept. 10 and $40 thereafter. Girls 6 years old and younger can register for the Girls’ Only Mini-Walk & Run. Registration is $10.