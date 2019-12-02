Mental Health Greensboro is offering a workshop, Understanding the Holiday Blues, from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at 700 Walter Reed Drive in Greensboro.
The nonprofit also will present “So You Wanna Make a Resolution?” from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 13 at the same time and location.
To register for these free events, call 336-373-1402 or email info@mhag.org.
***
Well-Spring Solutions is offering a holiday lunch for family caregivers from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at The Lusk Center at Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2501 Summit Ave.
Holiday preparations and holding on to traditions can be overwhelming for family caregivers. Sharing experiences and connecting with others may help alleviate some of that holiday stress.
This education session is offered at no charge with contributions gratefully accepted.
To register, call 336-553-9358 or visit www.well-springsolutions.org/registration.
If respite care is needed, let Well-Spring know by Friday, Dec. 6.
***
Mental Health Greensboro will offer WRAP (Wellness Recovery Action Plan) facilitator training from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 16-20 at 700 Walter Reed Drive in Greensboro.
This training is appropriate for anyone who would like to lead WRAP groups, work with others to develop their own WRAP and give presentations on mental health recovery to groups or organizations.
To register, call 336-373-1402 or visit www.mhag.org/events/wrap-facilitator-training.
***
In recognition of World AIDS Day, the Guilford County Department of Public Health will partner with Wal-Mart to offer health education and free confidential testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.
The Sexual Health Action Group, an HIV/STI prevention public health program, will be at the Wal-Mart at 121 W. Elmsley St. in Greensboro, from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 2.
World AIDS Day, designated on the first day of December every year since 1988, is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the HIV/AIDS pandemic and to acknowledge and support people living with HIV and the lives lost. People around the world observe the day by educating others about the disease and the need to be tested.
***
A Healing Touch Clinic will be offered Dec. 11 at West Market Street United Methodist Church, Room 312, 302 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Appointments are available at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m.
Described as biofield therapy, it relieves pain, eases stress and assists in eliminating toxins.
Love offerings are accepted.
To make an appointment, call Lundee Amos at 336-706-1048 or email lundeeht@gmail.com.
***
The city of Greensboro’s annual Homeless Memorial Walk will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Interactive Resource Center, 407 E. Washington St. in Greensboro. Prior to the event, a hot meal will be served.
This walk will honor individuals who have died in the community over the past year while experiencing homelessness.
Voices of the community will include Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn, local citizens committed to ending homelessness and individuals currently experiencing homelessness.
Local AmeriCorps members will guide a candlelit walk from the resource center to the Guilford County Courthouse and back.
For information, call 336-740-1238.
