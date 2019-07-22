Well-Spring Solutions will host, Caregiver Communication — Holding a Family Meeting, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Women’s Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
When caring for an older family member or friend, a family meeting can be a useful tool for identifying changing needs, sharing caregiver responsibilities and making tough decisions.
Get tips on how to engage in these difficult conversations, how to prepare for holding a family meeting and how to promote effective communication.
The workshop is open to men and women. Light refreshments will be provided.
To register, call 336-275-6090.
***
Destiny Church and the Greensboro Medical Society are hosting a back-to-school event, Becoming Your Best You, at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Destiny Christian Center, 2401 Randleman Road in Greensboro.
Free school supplies, free food and activities will be available for children. Local physicians and dentists will provide wellness information and health screenings.
For information, contact Pastor Tina Wright at 336-235-0880, Ext. 4.
***
Registration for the 27th annual Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run is now open. Proceeds from this annual event help area women detect and battle breast cancer. The Women’s Only takes place Oct. 5 at Women’s Hospital in Greensboro.
Entry fees benefit the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Cone Health Alight Program.
To register, visit www.womensonlyrun.com. The cost is $30 through Sept. 10 and $40 thereafter. Girls 6 years old and younger can register for the Girls’ Only Mini-Walk & Run. Registration is $10.
***
The Creative Aging Network-N.C. will offer a light lunch and a free screening of the documentary “The Power to Heal” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at Bell Campus, 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
Before Medicare, disparities in access to hospital care were dramatic. Less than half the nation’s hospitals served black and white patients equally, and in the South, one-third of hospitals would not admit African Americans even for emergencies. Learn more about the film at www.blbfilmproductions.com.
Registration is required at http://tinyurl.com/y6qed6tr.
***
Recovering From Religion offers support for those who doubt their beliefs or have questions about changing or leaving their faith.
It includes The Hotline Project, which gives 24-hour support at 844-368-2848; the Secular Therapist Project, which provides sources for more in-depth counseling; and local support groups. Visit www.recoveringfromreligion.org.
***
The Arc of High Point will hold Wings for All at 9 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The event is designed to discuss and deal with air travel concerns of families who have children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The program allows families to practice the necessary actions when preparing for air travel.
For information, call 336-883-0650.
***
The Kellin Foundation’s third annual fundraiser, auction and benefit Journey to Brave, will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Starmount Country Club in Greensboro.
Tracey McCain of the WFMY Good Morning Show will host.
Money raised will help the foundation provide critical mental health services to local people in crisis.
Tickets are $75 through Aug. 15 and $85 thereafter at https://kellinfoundation.ejoinme.org/tickets. For information, call 336-429-5600.